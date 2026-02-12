THE GREAT GATSBY On Sale This Week At Devos Performance Hall

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that tickets for the Michigan premiere of THE GREAT GATSBY, based on the beloved novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, will go on sale Thursday, February 12, 2026 at noon for eight performances. The party to end all parties will play at DeVos Performance Hall from July 21-26, 2026.

Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayGrandRapids.com, in person at the Broadway Grand Rapids office located at 122 Lyon St NW or by calling 616-235-6285 (Mon – Fri, 11AM – 4:30PM). There is a maximum purchase limit of 8 tickets per account for the engagement.

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.

THE GREAT GATSBY is winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design, winner of the 2024 Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical, and winner of nine top awards for BroadwayWorld's 2024 Theater Fan's Choice awards, including Best Musical.

“This production is a big, bold, Broadway version of The Great Gatsby. It's thrilling to see these indelible characters and iconic moments from the novel come to life on stage. This stage production, which honors the novel and its history while also speaking clearly to today's audiences, is a terrific new iteration of this classic work.” - The Estate of F. Scott Fitzgerald

THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah's Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

THE GREAT GATSBY features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman's Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements and Music Supervision are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), and casting is by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet).

The Broadway production of THE GREAT GATSBY began previews at The Broadway Theatre on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, where it continues to thrill audiences and break box office records. The Broadway production followed a record-breaking world-premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse, where it was the highest grossing show in that organization's history.

THE GREAT GATSBY made its West End debut at the London Coliseum, which began previews on April 11, 2025, officially opened on April 24, and closed on September 7. The successful Seoul production recently finished its residency at the GS Arts Center in the Gangnam District of Seoul.

One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY is produced by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company and NETworks Presentations. Mark Shacket and Trinity Wheeler serve as Executive Producers for the production. Worldwide management for THE GREAT GATSBY is handled by Foresight Theatrical.