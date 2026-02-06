Ann Arbor Civic Theatre Junior Theatre To Present THE THIRTY-THREE LITTLE PIGS

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ann Arbor Civic Theatre’s Junior Theatre will present The Thirty-Three Little Pigs, a stage adaptation written by Brian D. Taylor and directed by Olivia Allen.

The production will be performed Friday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., and Sunday, March 8 at 3:00 p.m., 2026, at the A2CT Studio Theater, located at 322 West Ann Street in Ann Arbor.

Designed for audiences ages four and up, The Thirty-Three Little Pigs offers a fast-paced reimagining of the familiar fairy tale, pitting a determined wolf against a group of clever pigs who repeatedly evade his plans. Characters range from Straw, Stick, and Brick pigs to Pirate, Chef, and Ninja pigs, each contributing to the escalating series of encounters as the story unfolds.

“Working with passionate young actors is such a privilege,” Allen said. “You don't want to miss their incredible work — every rehearsal makes me laugh and fills me with joy.”

The cast features 19 young performers from Ann Arbor and surrounding communities. Tickets are priced at $12 for adults and $8 for students and children. Tickets and additional information, including maps and directions, are available through the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre website or by calling 734-971-2228.