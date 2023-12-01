Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Smith Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Smith Theatre
A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS Comes to The Farmington Players Barn in December Photo 3 A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS Comes to The Farmington Players Barn in December
Photos: JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS At Studebaker Theater  Photo 4 Photos: JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS At Studebaker Theater 

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Stories of Family & Flight Take Center Stage In New Episodes Of WORLD Series STORIES F Photo
Stories of Family & Flight Take Center Stage In New Episodes Of WORLD Series STORIES FROM THE STAGE

Season seven of the WORLD series 'Stories from the Stage' continues with episodes about family and flight. Viewers will hear personal stories from tellers in the greater Boston area, recounting scary, funny, and heartwarming experiences. Stream the episodes on various platforms starting on Monday.

2
Ledisi Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in Detroit Photo
Ledisi Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in Detroit

Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi will make waves with her latest single, 'Sell Me No Dreams,' announced via Listen Back Entertainment/BMG, marking the highly anticipated follow-up to her #1 Billboard chart-topping sensation, 'I Need To Know.' Don't miss this incredible performance by the talented artist.

3
Theatre NOVA to Present THE YEAR WITHOUT A PANTO CLAUS By Carla Milarch And R. MacKenzie L Photo
Theatre NOVA to Present THE YEAR WITHOUT A PANTO CLAUS By Carla Milarch And R. MacKenzie Lewis

'Theatre NOVA presents 'The Year Without a Panto Claus' by Carla Milarch and R. MacKenzie Lewis. Join Jingle and Jangle as they search for Santa and bring back Christmas cheer.

4
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to ThumbCoast Theaters This Week Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to ThumbCoast Theaters This Week

ThumbCoast Theaters will present Elf the Musical as this year’s family-friendly holiday production at The Boardwalk Theatre! Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

Videos

Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago Video
Jerry Mitchell Discusses Developing BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL on ABC7 Chicago
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in Michigan A Christmas Carol
Meadow Brook Theatre (11/17-12/24)Tracker
Argonautika in Michigan Argonautika
Western Michigan University Theatre (3/15-3/24)
Hadestown in Michigan Hadestown
Stranahan Theater (2/20-2/25)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Michigan Annie (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (5/03-5/05)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Michigan On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Fox Theatre (2/23-2/24)
A Very Northville Christmas in Michigan A Very Northville Christmas
Tipping Point Theatre (11/29-12/23)
More Fun than Bowling in Michigan More Fun than Bowling
Western Michigan University Theatre (2/02-2/11)
Come From Away in Michigan Come From Away
Miller Auditorium (1/30-1/31)
Every Brilliant Thing in Michigan Every Brilliant Thing
Farmers Alley Theatre (11/30-12/17)
Moulin Rouge! in Michigan Moulin Rouge!
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (4/02-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You