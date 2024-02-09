Tickets on Sale for WICKED at Devos Performance Hall

WICKED, Grand Rapid’s most popular musical, will return to Devos Performance Hall, May 15 – June 2, 2024. Tickets for the return engagement are on salenow.

Tickets will be available in-person at the Broadway Grand Rapids Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, and online at broadwaygrandrapids.com for all performances. The Broadway Grand Rapids Box Office is available for purchases in-person and by phone at (616)235-6285 Monday – Friday from 11 AM – 4:30 PM. Ticket buyers are reminded that Broadway Grand Rapids and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at DeVos Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware Broadway Grand Rapids is unable to preprint of replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked celebrated its 20th Anniversary on Broadway on October 30th.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Featuring a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good".

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.