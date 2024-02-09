Tickets on Sale for WICKED at Devos Performance Hall

Performances will run May 15 – June 2, 2024.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

INTO THE WOODS Comes to The Encore Starring Broadway Veteran Jessica Grové Photo 1 INTO THE WOODS Comes to The Encore Starring Broadway Veteran Jessica Grové
Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets Photo 2 Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets
Photos: First Look at LEND ME A TENOR at The Farmington Players Barn Photo 3 Photos: First Look at LEND ME A TENOR at The Farmington Players Barn
Interview: James Anthony Tyler And Ken-Matt Martin Speak On INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL's Worl Photo 4 Interview: James Anthony Tyler And Ken-Matt Martin Speak On INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL's World Premiere at Flint Repertory Theatre

Wicked Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $112
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Tickets on Sale for WICKED at Devos Performance Hall

WICKED, Grand Rapid’s most popular musical, will return to Devos Performance Hall, May 15 – June 2, 2024. Tickets for the return engagement are on salenow. 

Tickets will be available in-person at the Broadway Grand Rapids Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, and online at broadwaygrandrapids.com for all performances. The Broadway Grand Rapids Box Office is available for purchases in-person and by phone at (616)235-6285 Monday – Friday from 11 AM – 4:30 PM. Ticket buyers are reminded that Broadway Grand Rapids and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at DeVos Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware Broadway Grand Rapids is unable to preprint of replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. 

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked celebrated its 20th Anniversary on Broadway on October 30th.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle.  Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

Featuring a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good". 

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman.  The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne CilentoWicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.




RELATED STORIES

1
Mary Kate Morrissey, Alexandra Socha and More Will Take Over in WICKED Photo
Mary Kate Morrissey, Alexandra Socha and More Will Take Over in WICKED

WICKED will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Check out which five actors will step into Oz soon!

2
Video: WICKED Cast Members Perform Ozcapella Version of One Short Day Photo
Video: WICKED Cast Members Perform 'Ozcapella' Version of 'One Short Day'

 Wicked cast members Mary Kate Morrisey, Allie Trimm and Jordan Litz recently took to a stairwell in the Gershwin Theatre to perform an 'Ozcapella' version of 'One Short Day.' Check out the video here!

3
Video: Watch WICKEDs Alyssa Fox Perform The Wizard and I at the Empire State Building Photo
Video: Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building

Watch Wicked's Alyssa Fox perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building here!

4
Video: WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink) Photo
Video: WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)

Since Wicked opened on Broadway in 2003, 25 women have taken the stage as Elphaba, and 19 more have portrayed Glinda- and those figures don't even include the many understudies and standbys who have also covered the beloved roles. Many of those women were on hand Monday night as the show celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie Wicked Defy Gravity Pom Beanie
Logo Magnet Logo Magnet
Wicked Fade Keyart Tee Wicked Fade Keyart Tee
Wicked 20th Anniversary Program Wicked 20th Anniversary Program

More Hot Stories For You

Michigan Premiere of LOVEBIRD JAMBOREE Comes to Planet AntMichigan Premiere of LOVEBIRD JAMBOREE Comes to Planet Ant
Williamston Theatre Continue Season With PHOSPHATES AND FISTFIGHTS ReadingWilliamston Theatre Continue Season With PHOSPHATES AND FISTFIGHTS Reading
The Penny Seats Theatre Company Will Move to Downtown Ann Arbor, Partnering with CahootsThe Penny Seats Theatre Company Will Move to Downtown Ann Arbor, Partnering with Cahoots
MOIPEI Comes to The Mendel Center This MonthMOIPEI Comes to The Mendel Center This Month

Videos

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
Into the Woods in Michigan Into the Woods
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (2/15-3/03)Tracker PHOTOS
Phantom Of the Opera in Michigan Phantom Of the Opera
Trenton Village Theatre (4/12-4/21)Tracker
Into the Side of a Hill in Michigan Into the Side of a Hill
Elgood Theatre (2/02-2/18)Tracker
Diva Royale in Michigan Diva Royale
The Purple Rose Theatre Company (10/06-3/02)Tracker VIDEOS
Omnium Circus in Michigan Omnium Circus
Miller Auditorium (4/06-4/06)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Michigan To Kill a Mockingbird
Fisher Theatre (3/05-3/17)
SpongeBob SquarePants in Michigan SpongeBob SquarePants
Western Michigan University Theatre (4/05-4/14)
DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary: THE TAO 夢幻響 in Michigan DRUM TAO 30th Anniversary: THE TAO 夢幻響
Miller Auditorium (3/17-3/17)
Frozen in Michigan Frozen
Stranahan Theater (4/10-4/20)
Bluey’s Big Play in Michigan Bluey’s Big Play
Miller Auditorium (5/02-5/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You