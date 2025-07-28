The Ringwald to Present HAIR As Part of Its Reprise Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ringwald Theatre in Ferndale, Michigan will present a limited run of the groundbreaking musical Hair from August 8–11, 2025, as part of its Reprise series—a bold programming initiative featuring fully staged musicals with just one week of rehearsal.

Following the success of last year's Applause, The Ringwald’s Reprise series has become a permanent fixture, offering condensed rehearsal processes that spotlight rarely seen or ambitious musicals. Artistic director Joe Bailey, who helms this year’s production, described Hair as “an ensemble-driven piece that resonates deeply in our current cultural climate,” noting that the show’s themes of peaceful protest and community remain as relevant as ever.

With music by Galt MacDermot and book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, Hair follows a tribe of politically active, long-haired youth fighting against the Vietnam War and societal norms in 1960s America. This production will feature a cast of 22 local performers and include on-book staging after just one week of rehearsal.

The cast includes:

Justin Bugeja, Shannon Christine, Matéo Davis, Nic Folson, Mia Frontiero, David Grivas, Melanie Grund, Garett Michael Harris, Jo Jackson, Foster Johns, Ryan Kayla, Kevin Keller, Marcus Laban, Peggy Lee, Lilly May, Jeff McMahon, Annette Orellana, Nicole Pascaretta, Maylin Planet, Dazjah Saunders, Geo Scherwin, and Harry Totten.

Fiona Godfrey and Amanda Ruth will serve as understudies.

The production is directed by Joe Bailey, with Gretchen Schock assisting and Rachael L. Rose serving as music/vocal director.

Please note: this production will include nudity.