The Ringwald To Present Michigan Premiere Of SILVER FOXES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ringwald Theatre will present the Michigan premiere of Silver Foxes, a new comedy by James Berg and Stan Zimmerman, running October 3–27, 2025 at The Ringwald inside Affirmations Community Center in downtown Ferndale. Performances are Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays at 7:00 PM, with Sunday matinees at 3:00 PM.

Zimmerman, a Southfield native whose television credits include The Golden Girls, Roseanne, and Gilmore Girls, will attend the Sunday, October 26 performance and lead a post-show talkback.

Set in a mid-century Palm Springs house, Silver Foxes follows three older queer men as they spring their friend from a homophobic assisted living facility. Along the way they contend with stray cats, hookup apps, nosy neighbors, and the absurdities of aging and queer identity. The play combines sharp humor with heartfelt storytelling, celebrating resilience and the power of chosen family.

Directed by Matthew Rindfleisch and Gretchen Schock, the production stars Lindel Salow as Chuck, Jay Kaplan as Benny, Joe Bailey as Cecil, and Justin Bugeja as The Twink, with Melissa Beckwith playing multiple roles. The creative team includes Harry Totten (stage manager), David Wojtan (set design), Steve Schock (set construction), Vince Kelley (costume design), and Brandy Joe Plambeck (sound and lighting).

“What I think audiences will enjoy most in this campy and clever play is that it shows gay love—both at its silliest and its fiercest—is resilient and inspiring to all of us at any age, and that chosen families are just as valid as any other,” says Rindfleisch.

Tickets are $25 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday performances, and $15 for Monday shows. They are available at theRingwald.com. The Ringwald is cashless, with credit cards accepted at the door.

Since opening in 2007, The Ringwald has become a fixture in Detroit’s theatre scene, presenting bold and adventurous programming including The Inheritance, Angels in America, Head Over Heels, and Into the Woods.