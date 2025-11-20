The Ringwald To Present Holiday Parody STEEL POINSETTIAS In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ringwald Theatre will present Steel Poinsettias, the unauthorized parody sequel to Steel Magnolias, from December 5–21, 2025.

Written by Vince Kelley and directed by Kelley and Brandy Joe Plambeck, the production will continue the theatre’s annual tradition of holiday parodies. The play revisits the characters of Truvy’s Beauty Spot as they navigate the holiday season and respond to an unexpected decision made by Shelby’s son, Jackson, Jr.

The cast will feature Joe Bailey as M’Lynn, Chase Bowman as Jackson, Jr., Quinn Jacob as Shelby, Richard Payton as Truvy, Brandy Joe Plambeck as Annelle, Jamie Richards as Ouiser, and Mark Sobolewski as Clairee. Justin Bugeja will serve as understudy. The creative team includes Stage Manager Mia Frontiero, Set Designer Jake Turner, Costume Designer Vince Kelley, and Sound and Lighting Designer Brandy Joe Plambeck.

Performances will take place on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays at 7 p.m., with Sunday performances at 3 p.m. The Ringwald is located inside Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in Ferndale, Michigan.

TICKETING

Tickets:

• $25 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday performances

• $15 for Monday performances

The Ringwald operates cashless; credit cards will be accepted at the door. Tickets are available through the theatre’s website.