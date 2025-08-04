The Ringwald To Premiere Joey Urreta's A CERTAIN KIND OF LIGHT In New 'From The Fringe' Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ringwald Theatre will launch From the Fringe, a new series spotlighting original, boundary-pushing works, with the world premiere of A CERTAIN KIND OF LIGHT by Detroit-based playwright Joey Urreta. Directed by Asia Hicks, the production will run August 22–31, 2025, at The Ringwald’s home inside the Affirmations Community Center.

From the Fringe is a new program dedicated to intimate, experimental productions by emerging playwrights. A CERTAIN KIND OF LIGHT follows a group of young adults on a chaotic weekend in a college town. As the party spirals, facades fall away, revealing buried trauma, uncomfortable truths, and a desperate search for meaning in a world where reality blurs.

“We are attempting to bring to light some experiences that are often difficult for people to engage with,” said Urreta. “This comes from an honest place for all of us, and I think we have found some creative ways to tell such a story.”

The cast features Jayshona Boxx, Linda Rabin Hammell, Camden Maccagnone, Hosanna Phillips, Siri Quist, Daniel Santillana, Rashna Sarwar, and Joey Urreta. The production is directed by Asia Hicks, who also designed set and sound, with lighting design by Brandy Joe Plambeck and stage management by Kat Sturges.

Founded in 2007, The Ringwald has been a key fixture in the Detroit theater scene with past productions including Angels in America, Heathers The Musical, August: Osage County, and Into the Woods. The theater has been repeatedly recognized by Real Detroit and Metro Times for its bold programming and community impact.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, and Sundays at 3:00 PM. No Monday performances are scheduled. Tickets are $30 and available at www.TheRingwald.com. The Ringwald is now a cashless venue.