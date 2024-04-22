Rush Tickets Available For TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Broadway Grand Rapids

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Grand Rapids has announced $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of To Kill A Mockingbird. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Rush tickets may be purchased in person two hours before the show when the box office opens at DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. To Kill A Mockingbird will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from April 23-28, 2024. Since this is a very popular show, Rush tickets will be limited per performance and expect single seats scattered throughout the venue.

All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic’s Pick To Kill a Mockingbird is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it’s filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune)— has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR). Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas plays the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.



