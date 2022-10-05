Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOOTSIE will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from October 11-16, 2022.

Oct. 05, 2022  
Rush Tickets Announced For TOOTSIE at Broadway Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator/Veterans Rush tickets for all performances of TOOTSIE. A valid school ID or military ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Tickets may be purchased in-person one hour prior to the performance at the DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. TOOTSIE will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from October 11-16, 2022. For details, visit www.BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "Tootsie is it!"





