RIVERDANCE 30 — THE NEW GENERATION On Sale October 15 At Miller Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miller Auditorium has announced one of its Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Season Specials going on sale Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Come witness Riverdance like you've never seen it before at RIVERDANCE 30 — The New Generation, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at online at millerauditorium.com 24/7. Patrons can also purchase tickets at Miller's Box Office Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m., in person or by phone at (269) 387-2300. RIVERDANCE 30 – The New Generation

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when the show began 30 years ago.

John McColgan, Director of Riverdance said “It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on. In those 30 years the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon – continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation' of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, dedicated crew, and the millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble. Coming to Kalamazoo on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at millerauditorium.com.

Comments