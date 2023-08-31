RAIN ON FIRE Comes to Flint Repertory Theatre in September

Performances run September 15 – October 1.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre presents the world premiere of Rain on Fire September 15 – October 1. The bold new drama – set in northern Michigan – tells the painful story of a family dealing with an opioid crisis. It is inspired by actual events in Michigan-native playwright Karen Saari’s hometown in the Upper Peninsula.

Marie comes home to plan her addicted mother Lorraine’s funeral. “Rain” left a surprising final wish for Marie and her cousin Caleb, a meth user, to fulfill together. Marie struggles with her anger and loss in a tense and often funny play that deals with the real-life opioid crisis in Michigan’s north woods. The production was developed at Flint Rep’s 2022 New Works Festival. It is directed by Ted Schneider.

The cast includes Mark Gmazel, Jazmine Kuyayki Broe, Kevin O’Callaghan (Death of A Salesman), Bello Paolo Pizzimenti, Sarah Price and Karen Sheridan (Ragtime). The play features original music by Danielle Anderson of Danielle Ate the Sandwich.

“’Rain on Fire is a complex family drama that is surprisingly funny and full of twists and turns,” says Flint Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. “The play shines a light on people who don’t normally get stories told about them. It takes a deep dive into one family’s journey of addiction and grief. We’re thrilled to share this Michigan story with a Michigan audience.”

Karen Saari’s plays include In a Clearing, Bad in Bed and Mornings with June. She is both a two-time O’Neill NPC and Princess Grace Award semi-finalist and ATHE/Judith Royer Excellence in Playwriting Award finalist. She co-wrote (book and co-lyrics) the musical Ten Days in a Madhouse for Music Theatre of Madison. Her shorts Joyland and Gun Story have been done around the USA. She was a 2022 Inge Festival New Play Lab Playwright. Her work has been developed with Flint Rep, Broad Horizons Theatre Co. (NYC), Renaissance Theaterworks, Forward Theater Company, Vintage Theatre Company, Valdez (Last Frontier) Theatre Conference, The Shattered Glass Project and more. She holds an MFA in playwriting from Augsburg University.

‘Rain On Fire will be at the FIM Elgood Theatre and is sponsored by Nartel Family Foundation. Tickets are currently available at Click Here, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.




