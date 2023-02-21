Planet Ant Theater Tackles A Difficult Subject With A Comedic Twist With REFLECT

The newest comedy brought to you by Planet Ant Theater takes on the difficult conversation about Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) in a hilariously refreshing way in order to shed light on this commonly misunderstood mental disorder.

Reflect is a one-act comedy that follows Thea Jones, who is preparing for her 25th birthday party as she's bombarded with an episode of Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), which she has struggled with since childhood. Each time she looks into the mirror, someone else is looking back at her (literally)! She must make some tough realizations about her self-worth in order to conquer her reflections, wrangle her overbearing mom and stupid boyfriend, and enjoy her birthday.

"BDD is something I personally struggle with and I've found that it's hardly ever elaborated on in a helpful way in media or art," explains Reflect writer and director Mary Consiglio. "The mission of Reflect is to set the record straight on the many misconceptions regarding BDD in a funny, relatable, and over-the-top way."

"This is a show that has something for everyone," added producer Mary Mattingly. "The characters are fun, the story is surprising and fresh, and it has heart. It's the perfect way to spend a chilly March evening."

Reflect is written and produced by the members of the Planet Ant Show Farm Team and will run Fridays & Saturdays at 9 PM, March 10th & 11th as well as March 17th & 18th at the Planet Ant Theatre (2320 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212). Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Reflect will be preceded by The Dream Train, a Planet Ant original sketch show.

Tickets are available now through Eventbrite here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226089®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Freflect-a-planet-ant-original-show-tickets-546716041397?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1