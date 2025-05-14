Photos: SHEAR MADNESS At Meadow Brook Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out photos from Meadow Brook Theatre's production of Shear Madness, Rochester's Hilarious Whodunit, running May 28 - June 22, 2025. This unique comedy-whodunit takes place today in the Shear Madness hair salon and is chock full of up-to-the minute spontaneous humor.

During the course of the action, a murder is committed and the audience gets to spot the clues, question the suspects, and solve the funniest mystery in the annals of crime. The outcome is never the same, which is why many audience members return again and again to the scene of the mayhem.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

