PRIMARY TRUST Opens at the Detroit Repertory Theatre

The Detroit Repertory Theatre will begin its 69th Season with the Detroit Premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning Primary Trust by Eboni Booth. The production opens on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8pm, with a Champagne Afterglow, and runs through December 28, 2025, with four shows a week on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Primary Trust is an achingly beautiful tale that celebrates friendship, connection, and small acts of kindness that can change a person's life—and an entire community. The story follows Kenneth, who sells books by day and drinks mai tais at the tiki bar with his Best Friend, Bert, by night. When he's laid off, he's forced into a world he has long avoided.

“This is a quirky, small-scale, quietly reflective work that's as tenderhearted as it is spryly comic and as poignant as it is ultimately uplifting,” Charles McNulty wrote in his review of the production staged at La Jolla Playhouse.

Antoine McKay, among the leading actors and directors to hail from the Midwest, is directing and supported by a team of talented stage managers and designers. John Alexander Hatcher, T. Pharaoh Muhammad, Rosie DeSantis, and Patrick O'Lear are all returning to the Rep mainstage to bring the show to life.