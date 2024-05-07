MEAN GIRLS to Return to The Fisher Theatre in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North American Tour of Mean Girls—the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film—will be returning to the Fisher Theatre November 19 – 24.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com starting at 10am and at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

Performance Schedule:

Performance times for Mean Girls appearing November 19 - 24 at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday matinee at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performance at 6:30 p.m.

Special Open Caption performance on Friday, November 22

Mean Girls is coming to the Fisher Theatre November 19 – 24. Tickets start at $40.00 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, May 31. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

Broadway In Detroit is an ATG entertainment Company.

Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com

