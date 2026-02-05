Jeff Daniels to Direct World Premiere of THE CLASSIC KING At Purple Rose Theatre

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Purple Rose Theatre Company will present the world premiere of THE CLASSIC KING, a new comedy by Richard Johnson, as the winter production of its 35th season. The play will run at the Purple Rose Theatre in Chelsea, Michigan.

THE CLASSIC KING centers on three veteran used-car salesmen at a Metro Detroit dealership navigating an industry shaped by changing technology and generational shifts. When a younger salesperson joins the team, his proposal to modernize the business challenges long-held assumptions about survival, relevance, and identity.

The play is written by Richard Johnson, a former print editor of Automotive News at Crain Communications. Johnson previously served as the publication’s European Editor in Frankfurt and Asia Editor in Tokyo, and later launched Automotive News Europe in London. THE CLASSIC KING marks his first production with the Purple Rose Theatre.

The production will be directed by Jeff Daniels. The cast will feature Rico Bruce Wade, Ryan Carlson, Owen Squire Smith, and Dez Walker, all appearing through an agreement with Actors’ Equity Association. The creative team includes set designer Bart Bauer, properties designer Danna Segrest, costume designer Shelby Newport, lighting designer Stephen Sakowski, and sound designer Brad Phillips. Stefanie Din will serve as stage manager, with Mary Toth as assistant stage manager.

Performances will take place from January 29 through March 8, 2026, with previews continuing through February 5 and a press opening scheduled for February 6 at 8:00 p.m. Talkbacks will follow select preview performances. The production contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under 13.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Special programming will include a “30s & 40s Meetup Night” on February 21, featuring a pre-show gathering followed by the performance, and a College Night on February 28 offering discounted tickets, pizza, and a post-show discussion with artists.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Performances will be held Wednesday through Sunday at the Purple Rose Theatre Company, located at 137 Park Street in Chelsea, Michigan. Ticket prices begin at $30, with discounts available for seniors, patrons age 30 and under, military members, teachers, and groups. Additional information and reservations are available through the Purple Rose Theatre box office.