Review: DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES at Van Andel Arena

True to the show's name, we hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a ride for some “Road Trip Adventures”. Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy invite the audience to embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations.

This style of show is presented in a very unique way, as you can’t visit this many different shows in a theatre setting, but on ice through unique set changes, props, along with impressive costumes, and of course, we can’t forget the performance and skating abilities, along with acrobatic and aerial moves featured as well. Those all very special and specific talents make each Disney on Ice production unique and always something fresh, new, and different.

In this production, we get to see the world from the rooftops of London, where we start the show with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters. There is even a rescue by the Incredibles as the van goes out of control, and then we get to travel to the sun-soaked island of Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti.

We even set off on a safari through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa. You’ll want to have your phone camera out to take photos of the various animals. We also take a short magic carpet ride to discover a “Whole New World” and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with incredible stunts, and then magical moments with everyone's favorite Genie, and there is even a brand-new song from Jasmine.

Then, more Disney Classic characters show up at a carnival. As we team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend, Forky. Fans of the Disney Princesses will enjoy a sing-along with Mickey and pals while singing along to Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan, and Tiana to the ice.

If any of your family members are Disney fans, especially since this specific production celebrates a lot of the “classics, if you are a fan of theatrical performance, or a fan of figure skating, this is a MUST-SEE show. You should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and surprise, up-close character interaction as Disney On Ice presents: “Road Trip Adventures” makes a pitstop for fun right in Grand Rapids!

Disney On Ice presents: “Road Trip Adventures” is currently playing through Sunday, February 8, at Van Andel Arena – 130 Fulton West, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Multiple performances on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/disney-on-ice-presents-road-trip-tickets/ or in person at the venue box office.

Connect with Disney on Ice for complete up-to-date information on upcoming productions on Instagram at @disneyonice, on Facebook at facebook.com/DisneyOnIce, on YouTube at youtube.com/user/Disneyonice, and online at https://www.disneyonice.com/en-us/

