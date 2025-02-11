HELL'S KITCHEN, SUFFS And More Announced for Broadway In Detroit 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway in Detroit has announced its 2025-26 subscription season with seven shows coming to Detroit.

Kicking off the season is the 30th anniversary production of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the Fisher Theatre. Next, the DeLorean Time Machine goes 88mph to Motor City; BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, the nostalgia-filled hit Broadway musical based on the cinematic classic, arrives at the Detroit Opera House in the fall.

The remaining five subscription shows will perform at the Fisher Theatre, including HELL'S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17 - time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys. Arriving just in time for the holidays is SHUCKED, the Tony Award–winning musical comedy. Broadway In Detroit will head into Spring with the 2024 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS, adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and the iconic film. Following up in April, Broadway's most fun hit musical, & JULIET, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. And finally, Broadway In Detroit wraps up the season with the epic & timely original Broadway Musical SUFFS.

“We invite you to be our guest and join us for another amazing Broadway In Detroit season,” stated James Kuhl, Broadway In Detroit's General Manager. “We are proud to present seven spectacular shows as part of our 2025-26 subscription season. Get ready for a season larger than life and experience the very best of Broadway at the Fisher Theatre and Detroit Opera House.”

Amazing benefits of being a Broadway In Detroit Subscriber include always getting the best seats in the house at the best prices, prior to any show's public on sale. Subscribers have the same seats for each show, get priority access to buy additional tickets for season shows and extra attractions, and enjoy fee free exchange privileges. If a subscriber is unable to attend their purchased date, they have up to 15 other performances they can exchange into. Parking at the Fisher Theatre is included in the subscription price and only subscribers have an opportunity to pre-purchase discounted parking for Detroit Opera House performances.

Current season subscribers are able to renew for the 2025-26 Subscription Season now. New subscriptions will be available for purchase beginning April 1. More information on becoming a Broadway In Detroit subscriber is available online at broadwayindetroit.com/season or by calling Broadway In Detroit at (313) 887-1256.

Individual tickets and group sales for these productions will go on sale at a future date. Fans and group leaders who would like to be notified when tickets are available are encouraged to join Broadway In Detroit's email list at the bottom of the broadwayindetroit.com home page.

Broadway In Detroit 2025-26 Subscription Shows:

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Be Our Guest at Disney's 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love. This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Detroit. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when Back to the Future hits 88mph, it'll change musical theater history forever.

HELL'S KITCHEN

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire–searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before–HELL'S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

HELL'S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, and the music of Alicia Keys

SHUCKED

SHUCKED is the Tony Award–winning musical comedy about an unlikely hero, a lovable con man, and an a-maize-ing battle for the heart & soil of Cob County. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

THE OUTSIDERS

The winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical is THE OUTSIDERS. This classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade, and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them.

& JULIET

Broadway's most fun hit musical, & Juliet, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love–on her own terms. This audience favorite is created by the Emmy-winning writer of “Schitt's Creek” and features a playlist of iconic pop hits from Max Martin and his collaborators, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

SUFFS

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical Suffs about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics' Circle Award for Best New Musical.

Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

Comments