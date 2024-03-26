Comedian Don Friesen Will Film New Special LESSON LEARNED at The Edmonds Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned stand-up comedian Don Friesen takes center stage at the Edmonds Center for the Arts on April 12th for the taping of his next highly anticipated one-hour comedy special.

As one of the most respected names on the comedy circuit, Friesen's magnetic stage presence and witty storytelling captivates his audience, creating an atmosphere of fun and camaraderie. Don is known for his smart and savvy skewering of the struggles of everyday life, weaving in his signature bits on parenting, marriage, not-marriage, technology, and Ninja Warrior dreams. Don blends his sharp observations and personal experiences with a high-octane delivery that is always on point, leaving his audiences in side-gripping boisterous laughter.

Beyond the laughter, Friesen's performances often carry a relatable and endearing charm, making him a beloved figure in the world of stand-up comedy. Don's comedic ability, combined with his sincere and natural stage presence, continues to captivate audiences and solidify his reputation as a comedic force to be reckoned with.

Picking up where he left off with his last Showtime Special, “Ask Your Mom”, Friesen's kids are adults now, but not necessarily adult adults. Friesen invites his audiences to enjoy the ride as he lampoons his post-pandemic struggles with grace, humor, and ultimately acceptance. It's a relatable, heartfelt and hilarious journey, from a guy who's just trying to make sense of the ever-changing world around him.

Friesen has been seen on Netflix, Showtime, Live at Gotham, Comics Unleashed, and DryBar Comedy. He is the only 2-time winner in the history of the storied 47-year history of the San Francisco International Comedy Competition and is one of the most requested comedians on XM Sirius satellite radio. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer said “Friesen will leave a lasting comic impression,” and describes him as “offbeat, satirical, self-deprecating and slightly out of control."

Don't miss this chance to be part of the live taping of a special that promises to be both an entertaining escape and a celebration of the shared hilarity found in life's everyday moments.