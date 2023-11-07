Cast Set For WHITE CHRISTMAS at the Encore

The holiday season begins at The Encore Musical Theatre Company with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. This must-see musical for families and theatre enthusiasts alike opens in the intimate Maas theatre space on November 30th and will run through December 17th.

Leading the remarkable company are Allison Bell (42nd Street) as Judy Haynes, Michael De Souza (Encore debut) as Bob Wallace, Kailyn Leilani (Encore debut) as Betty Haynes, and Jeremiah Porter (Once on This Island) as Phil Davis. Joining them is a talented supporting cast including William Scott Davison (Little Shop of Horrors), Josh England (42nd Street, West Side Story), Cody Dent (Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Tribute, A Christmas Story), Mitchell J. Hardy (A Christmas Story), Marlene Inman (Hello Dolly) as Martha Watson, Lucy Thomas (42nd Street, Mamma Mia!), Juju Palmer (42nd Street), Jack Randel (42nd Street, Mamma Mia!), Trinity Wolff (Little Shop of Horrors), and making their Encore Theatre debuts are Emersen Davis, Caroline Hubbard, Lex Hummel, Jeleesa Levy, Danny Maguire, Brady Phillips, and Jake Zablocki. The cast includes talented industry professionals from Michigan to NYC and beyond, showcasing the top-quality artistry that has become the hallmark of The Encore’s productions.

White Christmas reunites much of the creative team from The Encore’s critically acclaimed Season 15 opener, Little Shop of Horrors; Anna Dreslinski (director/choreographer), Sarah Tanner (set designer) and Marilee Dechart (costume designer) have brought their talent to bear once again in this visually captivating production. They are joined by Frank E. Pitts (Once on This Island) serving as musical director, Justin Gibson (lighting design), Chris Goosman (sound design), and Dave Early (projection design). The production stage manager is Ariel Sheets with Jada McCarthy and Victoria Keeton serving as assistant stage managers. Props are by Anne Donevan and casting by Dayle Ann Hunt.

With a timeless score by Irving Berlin, White Christmas is a true classic, featuring iconic songs like "Snow," "I Love a Piano," "Sisters," and, of course, the title song, "White Christmas."

"We invite you to join us for an unforgettable evening filled with music, dance, and holiday cheer," says The Encore’s artistic director, Daniel Cooney. "This beautiful production of White Christmas is a gift to our community, and we can't wait to share the joy of the season with you."

Don't miss the chance to make this holiday season truly special by bringing your loved ones to see White Christmas, a timeless musical sure to delight audiences of all ages. But hurry! Tickets at The Encore Musical Theatre are selling fast with many performances nearly sold out!

The Encore’s production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is generously sponsored by Old National Bank.

Tickets for White Christmas can be purchased through The Encore’s box office at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI, by calling 734-268-6200 or by visiting their website at Click Here Regular tickets range from $38 - $54, with $28 tickets available for patrons 12 and under and $20 student/theatre industry rush tickets at the door (subject to availability).