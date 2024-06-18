Breton Tyner-Bryan's LET HER GO To Premiere At Emberlight International Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-award-winning producer/director/writer/actor/choreographer Breton Tyner-Bryan's latest film LET HER GO, will make its World Premiere and North American Premiere at The Emberlight International Film Festival, celebrating her 3rd consecutive year participating as a winning filmmaker at this renowned cultural event.

The film recently won the RAW Selection at Berlin Commercial Film Festival.

Recent Winner of Best Director at NYCTVFF, Best Director at NYCIFF, Palermo International Film Festival, Raw Selection and Cultural Impact Award at Berlin Commercial Film Festival, Best Dance Film at Emberlight Film Festival, Audience Award ARFF Berlin, Audience Award ARFF Barcelona, Best Experimental Around Films International Barcelona, Best Experimental Berlin Around Films International Berlin, and Best Short Paris International Film Festival, she has garnered significant praise from numerous reviewers at Film Threat, Deadline, and Variety. Additionally she recently premiered ESCAPE an immersive film installation at Gallatin Galleries that marked her New York City gallery debut, having exhibited multiple photographic collections of her work at the Goethe Institute, Five Point Art House Gallery, and Dance Mission Theater in San Francisco.

LET HER GO is executive produced, directed, written, choreographed, edited, by Tyner- Bryan who served as the costume designer (Netflix MOST LGBTQ Channel), sound designer, performer, alongside director of photography Riley Morgan (Rambow Studios), and with music by Patrick Murray (DogWood Gap) rounding out the creative team.

LET HER GO is produced by Breton Follies Productions in collaboration with Rambow Studios NYC, and explores the suspension of time as we watch love fade and then bloom. A meditation on ascension, personal freedom, and flight, this film utilizes robot arm AI programmed cinematography, said producer, director, writer, choreographer, editor, Breton Tyner-Bryan.

Additionally, Tyner-Bryan has directed the film TIMELESS LOVE, which has won over 80 awards globally including Best Director, Best Editor, and Best Costume Design. Her highly decorated films have screened at Berlin Commercial, London Fashion Film Festival, World London Film Festival, Madrid International Film Festival, Dances With Films Chinese Theater and Regal Cinemas, Micheaux Film Festival, La Femme Film Festival, Emberlight International Film Festival, La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival, Lift Off Global Network London Pinewood Studios, Paris International Short Festival, New York International Women's Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Big Apple AGENTS AND MANAGERS Lab, ASVOFF14 Paris, French Riviera Film Festival, Stockholm Short Film Festival, Paris Short Film Festival, Bucharest Film Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, Silk Road Film Awards Cannes, New York International Film Awards, New York City International Film Festival, Barcelona Indie Awards, Cannes 7th Art Awards, Europe Music Video Awards, Grahla International Film Awards, Istanbul Film Awards, Tokyo Film Festival, Swedish International Film Festival, and Vienna International Film Awards.

OC Movies, TV & Streaming has compared her previous work to Darren Aronofsky's film BLACK SWAN and Voyeurs ROOM 104 calling it "an impressionistic fantasy with eye-catching visuals, a fresh take on storytelling. Breton is at the forefront of this well-crafted dance choreography, making full use of her skills as a classically trained Ballet dancer and filmmaker." Unseen films has described her work as "a delight for the eye and ear, a visual feast".

Breton Tyner-Bryan is an American born multi award winning director, writer, actor, choreographer with Canadian roots, based in New York City. A classically trained ballet dancer and award-winning filmmaker, she grew up in the theater in Hartford, CT. She is known for The Penguin (HBO), Manifest, (Netflix), Great Kills (Tubi), Billions (Showtime), Divorce (HBO), GOSSIP GIRL (CW) The 3-2 Pulldown alongside Corey Feldman, working alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Molly Shannon, THE KNICK alongside Clive Owen, choreographing for BD Wong and Donny Most of Happy Days, Studio City (VICE), MANHATTAN LOVE STORY (ABC), Shackled (in production), TEST, Stories from the Microcosm with John Sanborn.

She often plays detectives, tough seductive roles, and her heritage is Native American, German Jewish, Spanish, Italian, Irish, French, and Indian. She is the CEO, founder, and executive producer of Breton Follies Productions, featured at New Victory Theater 42nd Street, and Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival. Directing credits include Village Playwrights NYC, New Victory Theater, New York Fashion Week, Madonna-Washington Square Park, choreographic works include Saturday Night Fever Engeman Theater, "Heading East" starring BD Wong, Prospect Theater, Peter Pan Dreamland Stages, choreographic mentee under Sergio Trujillo for Donna Summer (Broadway), and choreographic labs for Waitress (Broadway).

She has taught for New York University, Fordham University, Smith College, Berklee NYC, Broadway Dance Center, Joffrey Ballet School, The Place (London), Dance Base Scotland, San Francisco State University, LINES Ballet, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. She holds a MA in Film from New York University, a BFA in Ballet Performance from the University of Utah and received her training at the School of the Hartford Ballet. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, Deadline, Curve Magazine, Broadway World, Pointe Magazine, Dance Magazine and the Huffington Post.

She is currently in pre-production on her feature film TAKE YOUR TEETH OUT, pilot to series I DREAM OF HAZEL that she wrote, will direct, 7 feature films she is attached to direct, and a docu-series as writer-director. You can also see her debuting on the second season of "Great Kills" on Tubi soon, and "The 3-2 Pulldown" alongside Corey Feldman.

Tickets are available for the screening of LET HER GO at the Emberlight International Film Festival which will take place August 16th- 23rd of 2024. Visit their website for more information at https://emberlight.org/film-festival/

Comments