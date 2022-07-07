Yi Love Jewish Presents JEWSICAL! BROADWAY'S JEWISH COMPOSERS FROM SONDHEIM TO SCHWARTZ With Joshua Turchin

Enjoy a musical journey of influential Jewish composers who have left indelible marks on the history of Broadway with performer, musician, and composer Joshua Turchin. Hosted by YILoveJewish, the approximately 45 minute virtual show curated, written, sung, and played by Turchin is a delight for all ages to enjoy.

Turchin says, "When YI Love Jewish asked if I could put together a virtual program for their audiences, I wanted to create something that would interest audience members of all ages and celebrate the incredible tradition of Jewish composers on Broadway. It is truly an honor to perform this show, and I hope audiences will be both entertained and learn about these composers' legacies."

The virtual show will stream on July 12 at 7:00pm EST. JEWSICAL may only be accessed via registration with YILoveJewish.org. Tickets are free, and donations to support the Yiddishkayt Initiative are always welcome and appreciated.

For ticket info go to www.yilovejewish.org, or call 888-945-6835