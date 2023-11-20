Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.
Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
|Beetlejuice
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (12/19-12/24)
|Sweet Goats & Blueberry Señoritas
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (11/08-12/03)
|Moon Over Buffalo
Wold Performing Arts Center (12/06-12/09)
|Trying
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/24-6/09)
|Hamilton (Philip Company)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (4/10-4/21)
|Hello, Dolly!
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/21)
|Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
|FST Improv Presents: It's A Blunderful Life
BOWNE'S LAB (12/23-12/23)
|May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
|Caroline, or Change
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (3/27-4/14)
