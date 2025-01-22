Video: Maltz Jupiter Theatre’s Production of Disney’s Frozen, The Broadway Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch Tristen Buettel sing "Let It Go" from Maltz Jupiter Theatre's production of Disney's Frozen, directed by John Tartaglia. The show-stopping cast also features Brooke Quintana as Anna, Justin Showell as Kristoff, Wesley Slade as Olaf, and Dan Hoy as Hans.

Disney's Frozen, The Broadway Musical, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, premiered on Broadway in March 2018. Nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical, the show's success led to multiple international productions, enchanting audiences worldwide with its heartwarming story and unforgettable music.

Featured in the ensemble cast, and in select roles, is Giorgio Volpe, Brian Klimowski, Aaron Patrick Craven, Laura McKenna, Rachel Hope Ihasz, Darrell Joe, Courtney Blackmun Farnsworth, Whitney Grace Smith, Whitney Renee, Larry Toyter, Cat Pagano, Emily Van Vliet Perea, Kristi Rose Mills, Bryce Bayer, and Alina Pimentel. The four girls playing Young Anna and Young Elsa are Luna/">Luna/" target="newwinddow">Luna Capaldi, Quinn Titcomb, Lily Rose Shytle, and Elliana Blanchard.

Director John Tartaglia is a Tony Award nominee for his performance in Avenue Q on Broadway and three-time Emmy Award Nominee for his performances in Splash and Bubbles and Johnny and the Sprites. Tartaglia is no stranger to puppetry, lending perfectly to the larger-than-life puppets used in this production's storytelling. He is also a master of balancing reality and fantasy when approaching the very real themes of human connection and betrayal within the magical realm of Arendelle.

The unforgettable soundtrack will be led by Music Director Eric Alsford, as the large cast and ensemble will wow you with choreography by Kristyn Pope. The stunning balance between traditional Scandinavian garb and the elegant other-worldly costumes are created by Costume Designer Leon Dobkowski. Lighting Designer Rob Denton will bring the winter wonderland right to you, while Projection Designer Lisa Renkel and Sound Designer Scott Stauffer will fully immerse you into the distant land of Arendelle. None of this could be done without Video Programmer Colin Scott, Wig Designer Kevin Foster, Stage Manager Kent Collins, and Assistant Stage Managers Randall Swinton, and Grace Cirillo.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre brings forth the Disney magic by the grand scale of technical elements you'll see on our MainStage. So grand, in fact, that the Production Team began working on this set over the summer, which paints a picture of just how intricate this set really is. The enormous set transforms between worlds, designed by Tijana Bjelejec, features a giant LED screen that frames the proscenium arch. Bjelejec says, "The set design for this show is ambitious, featuring a large setup with numerous scene changes and special effects. Despite the complexity and scale of the project, the process has been remarkably smooth, thanks to the exceptional teamwork and professionalism of everyone involved."

Comments