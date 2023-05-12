Two VICTORY DOLLS Concerts Will Honor World War II Veterans This Month

The Victory Dolls will salute World War II veterans at two concerts this Memorial Day weekend. The performances will take place at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on May 28th and at the Delray Beach Playhouse on May 29th.

At the May 28 performance, Harry Isabel, Army - Pacific theater, and Sam Goldstein, Army - European theater, both awarded Bronze Stars for bravery will be honored. Both men passed away recently. Bob Livingston, a 100-year-old Army Air Corps veteran who also served in the Korean war, and James Crider, who served in the Navy in World War II, in Korea, and in Vietnam will speak at the event.

At the May 29 performance, the late Dave Segool, Army Pacific who fought on Guadalcanal - will be honored. Mort Kuff, Navy, and Nick Passanisi, Marine Corps, who were both being trained to invade Japan when the war ended (and learned to fly before they could drive!), will share stories about what life was like on the home front as well as in the military.

The Victory Dolls is a company of enormously talented and award-winning local singer/actresses whose nostalgic style is reminiscent of the sophisticated vocals and precise harmonies of the Andrews Sisters. Their vintage look, tight choreography, and lively original musical arrangements combine to create a dazzling All-American show that appeals to audiences of all ages.



The concert at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center will begin at 2 pm on May 28th. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

The Delray Beach Playhouse event will begin at 12:30 pm on May 29th. Tickets for the concert are $49 including lunch and can be purchased online at www.delraybeachplayhouse.org or by calling 561-272-1281.



For more information about each concert and/or The Victory Dolls, please contact Carol Kassie at carol@carolkassie.com/561-445-9244.