The Sports Power Brunch: Celebrates The Most Powerful Women In Sports

The 2nd Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 10A - 12:30P at 601 Miami located at American Airlines Arena during the week of Super Bowl LIV. The Inaugural Sports Power Brunch was ranked #9 by The Atlantan Magazine as "the most exclusive, exciting parties and events in Atlanta" during Super Bowl week. This year's event will be hosted by Eboni K. Williams, Esq., REVOLT TV 'State of the Culture' co-host, bestselling author, and attorney.

Confirmed honorees include:

• Terri Jackson (Executive Director, WNBA Players Association) - Trailblazer Award Honoree

• Pam Oliver (Senior Correspondent & FOX NFL Reporter, FOX Sports) - Excellence in Media Honoree

• Gina Scott (Vice President, Partner Services, NFLPA) - Enterprise and Innovation Award Honoree

• Katie Sowers (Offensive Assistant Coach, San Francisco 49ers) - Rising Star Award

Sports Power Brunch Reception will be sponsored by the Florida Sports Foundation. The event will also include three empowering panels featuring dynamic women industry leaders.

Women + Money: Get Paid Your Worth panel, Powered by Women in Sports and Events (WISE), is a guided discussion on how women are overcoming challenges in the workplace dealing with salary negotiations, financial wellness and knowing our worth.

Story-tellers: Women in Media panel, Sponsored by the Miami Heat, will delve into the journey of women in media in front of and behind the camera and the success and challenges women face in the industry.

The Dealmakers panel will be a conversation with today's top female sports agents and dealmakers.

Confirmed Panelists: Jennifer Keene, Vice President, Octagon; Rashida Gayle, Director of Talent Marketing, GSE Worldwide; Van Adams, VanAdams Sports Group; Kimberley Martin, Yahoo! Sports Senior NFL Writer; Mirin Fader, Staff Writer, Bleacher Report B/R Mag; Jennifer Alvarez, Vice President of Creative & Digital Marketing, Miami HEAT; Lisa Joseph Metelus, Co-Head Basketball Marketing & Servicing, CAA Sports; Kelli Masters, NFL Agents & Attorney, KMM Sports; Nicole Lynn, NFL Agent & Attorney, Young Money APAA Sports Agency, Jaia Thomas, Entertainment Attorney and Founder of Diverse Representation and Gabrielle Gambrell, Vice President and Head of Marketing & Communications, Barnard College.

Partial proceeds will benefit the Winning Edge Leadership Academy, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Maria Taylor (ESPN/ABC) and Corinne Milien. Since 2015, Winning Edge has supported more than 30 young professionals and student-athletes in sports business through mentorship, a game-changing network, and more.





