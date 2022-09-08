Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The (REAL) CELEBRITY HOUSEWIVES Will Appear at the Delray Beach Playhouse

Audiences will learn all about these dazzling ladies, their personal lives, cherished families, amazing businesses, and how fame has changed their lives forever.

Register for Miami Metro News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022 Â 

The (REAL) CELEBRITY HOUSEWIVES Will Appear at the Delray Beach Playhouse

Get ready to get real with your favorite Celebrity Housewives - onstage in person! The Delray Beach Playhouse is launching a special series this season featuring reality stars from all your favorite Housewives shows. Each evening will feature a different Housewife as they discuss the scandals and the high points of the ground-breaking TV program that changed the face of television!

Audiences will learn all about these dazzling ladies, their personal lives, cherished families, amazing businesses, and how fame has changed their lives forever! Meredith Marks (Salt Lake City) will take the stage on December 8, Dolores Catania (New Jersey) on February 2, Jill Zarin (New York) on February 23, and Marysol Patton (Miami) on March 23.


To purchase tickets or for more information about the Celebrity Housewives shows, visit www.delraybeachplayhouse.com or call 561-272-1281. Tickets range in price from $50 to $75. There will also be a limited number of Meet & Greet/Photo Op tickets available and an exclusive, very limited Ultimate V.I.P. Package for customers which includes a private "Meet & Greet" backstage, champagne toast, exclusive limited edition signed poster from the show, souvenir VIP Pass, and a personal photo op with the Celebrity Housewife prior to the show.

The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach, 33444. (561-272-1281).


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


The Carbonell Awards Announces 2022 Winners of George Abbott Award and Six Special AwardsThe Carbonell Awards Announces 2022 Winners of George Abbott Award and Six Special Awards
September 7, 2022

The Carbonell Awards, South Floridaâ€™s Theater & Arts Honors, HAS announced the recipients of the prestigious George Abbott Award and six Special Awards.
Baila Pompano Struts Into The Pompano Beach Cultural CenterBaila Pompano Struts Into The Pompano Beach Cultural Center
September 7, 2022

Latin dancing is returning to the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. Following on the heels of the Center's much-beloved dance series Sabado de Salsa, Pompano's newest participatory dance program will be kicking off in October.
Entr'Acte Theatrix To Present MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN At The Willow Theatre, October 21 - 30Entr'Acte Theatrix To Present MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN At The Willow Theatre, October 21 - 30
September 6, 2022

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Entr'Acte Theatrix, whose previous productions such as Into the Woods, Avenue Q, Spamalot, and The Rocky Horror Show have proven to be consistently popular with young and older audiences alike, will present Young FrankensteinÂ - The Mel Brooks Musical from October 21st through October 30th at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park. This will be the company's first production at the popular Boca Raton venue.
Miami Carnival Panorama Set For Next MonthMiami Carnival Panorama Set For Next Month
September 6, 2022

Join Miami Carnival for their annual Panorama on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Central Broward Regional Park 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL., from 4 pm-11 pm.
Broadway's Christine Andreas to Bring Cabaret Show AND SO IT GOES to The Wick in SeptemberBroadway's Christine Andreas to Bring Cabaret Show AND SO IT GOES to The Wick in September
September 4, 2022

Christine Andreas will bring her cabaret show 'AND SO IT GOES ... Life & Love, Lost & Found' to The Wick on September 17th at 8pm.