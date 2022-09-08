The (REAL) CELEBRITY HOUSEWIVES Will Appear at the Delray Beach Playhouse

Get ready to get real with your favorite Celebrity Housewives - onstage in person! The Delray Beach Playhouse is launching a special series this season featuring reality stars from all your favorite Housewives shows. Each evening will feature a different Housewife as they discuss the scandals and the high points of the ground-breaking TV program that changed the face of television!

Audiences will learn all about these dazzling ladies, their personal lives, cherished families, amazing businesses, and how fame has changed their lives forever! Meredith Marks (Salt Lake City) will take the stage on December 8, Dolores Catania (New Jersey) on February 2, Jill Zarin (New York) on February 23, and Marysol Patton (Miami) on March 23.



To purchase tickets or for more information about the Celebrity Housewives shows, visit www.delraybeachplayhouse.com or call 561-272-1281. Tickets range in price from $50 to $75. There will also be a limited number of Meet & Greet/Photo Op tickets available and an exclusive, very limited Ultimate V.I.P. Package for customers which includes a private "Meet & Greet" backstage, champagne toast, exclusive limited edition signed poster from the show, souvenir VIP Pass, and a personal photo op with the Celebrity Housewife prior to the show.

The Delray Beach Playhouse is located at 950 NW 9th Street, in Delray Beach, 33444. (561-272-1281).