The Kravis Center is Recruiting Volunteers For The 2022–2023 Season

There are volunteer opportunities as ushers, data entry, in the education department, and the administrative offices.

Aug. 23, 2022  

In preparation for its sensational 30th Anniversary Season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is seeking interested Volunteers.

"With over 400 volunteers, the Kravis Center knows that the show would not go on without the dedicated corps of people who donate their valuable time to the Center," says Event Manager Karole Cooney. "While many volunteers have been with us since opening night, we are now seeking applicants to join the ranks and become an integral part of this vibrant theatre."

There are volunteer opportunities as ushers, data entry, in the education department, and the administrative offices.

To become an usher, applicants must complete a training course about Kravis Center operations. The course includes information about emergency evacuations, seating, show procedures and customer service skills.

The next New Volunteer Orientation will be held at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse on Wednesday, September 7th at 10am and Tuesday, September 13th at 6pm.


Anyone interested in becoming a Volunteer is encouraged to download a printable Volunteer Application from the website fill it out and bring it to the orientation program. If unable to attend the orientation please mail the application to: Beth Foster, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

For information about volunteering at the Kravis Center call 561.651.4294 or to access the online application, go to kravis.org/volunteer.

