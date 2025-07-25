The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to Perform at The Moss in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center is inviting music lovers to come together and enjoy The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The Savannah-based collective takes the stage at 8 p.m. to perform The Beatles to Bourbon Street. This one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza reimagines The Beatles' greatest hits with a lively New Orleans twist, blending the magic of Mardi Gras with the timeless music of the Fab Four.

Led by Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra is famous for their high-energy, eclectic performances, blending the swagger of Sinatra with the rhythms of Motown, country, jazz, and rock and roll. With The Beatles to Bourbon Street, the group takes the audience through an unforgettable night of soulful, Southern-infused renditions of Beatles classics. On the setlist are reimagined versions of top hits, including “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Abbey Road Overture,” “Hey Jude,” and “Put a Little Love in Your Heart.”

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra has earned accolades nationwide from a spectrum of music enthusiasts, heralded for their take on the Great American Songbook and beyond. Broadway World is among their immense fan base, declaring “Southern gents and childhood best friends, Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, have created something unique – the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra – a fiery hot and soulful Southern big band that is the ‘Hope Diamond’ of entertainment.”

