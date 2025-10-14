The Dirty Dozen Brass Band Will Launch Gold Coast Jazz Society Season Series

The Gold Coast Jazz Society will launch its 2025–2026 concert season with the explosive energy of The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, live on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 7:45 p.m. in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 Southwest Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. Direct from New Orleans, this Grammy-winning ensemble will deliver “An Evening of New Orleans Jazz, Funk, and Soul,” an experience that promises to have audiences dancing in the aisles.



A hallmark of the Dirty Dozen is the space each member has to bring their own ideas to the table. Founding member Roger Lewis, who once toured with Fats Domino and Irma Thomas, encourages that openness: “We’ve got something for your mind, your body and your soul! In most bands, you don’t have that kind of freedom.” That spirit makes the Dirty Dozen unlike any other brass band. Their music is a living tapestry — each musician weaving in threads of their own style, bound together by a single, unshakable rhythm.



The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a perfect fit for Gold Coast Jazz Society — as an ensemble whose energy, eclecticism, and joy capture the very spirit of our series this year. With state-of-the-art acoustics and intimate atmosphere, the Amaturo Theater is the ideal backdrop for the band’s famed “musical gumbo” — a simmering mix of jazz, funk, bebop, and soul that has redefined the New Orleans brass tradition.



Formed in 1977, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band evolved from rehearsal rooms and second-line parades into global stages. At a time when gigs were scarce, they pushed the brass band tradition forward, weaving in contemporary influences while keeping the heartbeat of New Orleans alive. That bold innovation has since carried them across five continents and more than thirty countries, inspiring generations of brass bands and reshaping the sound of New Orleans itself.