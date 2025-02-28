The Delray Beach Playhouse Hosts The Sixth Annual Playhouse Playwrights’ Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Now in its sixth year of producing one-act plays by local playwrights, the Delray Beach Playhouse Playwrights’ Project Festival of New Plays 2025 will be held on June 21 and 22, 2025. Ten one-act plays by local playwrights, helmed by local directors, and read by local actors will showcase the diverse and talented South Florida theatrical community. The event will take place at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

Festival Director and Co-Founder Marianne Regan continues to build on the Project’s success and offers new and exciting changes for Festival 2025. “First of all, we have moved the Festival to the beginning of the summer to accommodate the Playhouse’s performance calendar. And, as we introduced last year, we will bring in additional guest directors to give both the actors and the playwrights more opportunity to work with industry professionals.”

Calls for script submissions begin March 1 and end on April 30, 2025. Guidelines and parameters are listed on the Playhouse website. There is a $25 application donation which goes toward funding the project’s rehearsals and performances.

“We are going into our sixth year and are truly fortunate to have the support of the Playhouse Board of Governors,” Regan adds. “The Playwrights’ Festival of New Plays is a community-based project and our community has embraced us with their talent, support and enthusiasm.”

Earlier this year, the Playwrights’ Project spun off another community-based, stand-alone performance project, Tell Me A Story. Produced as a Playhouse Lunch-Box Matinee on Wednesday, January 29, the show featured seven actors who wrote and performed their own 10-minute monologue about a life-changing event. “The performance was sold out,” Regan says, “and afterwards, we held a Q&A with the performers. Every single audience member stayed for that, asking pertinent and incisive questions. We quickly realized that not only were they listening and invested in our performers’ stories, but the Playhouse had another community-based hit on our hands.”

“We will schedule another Tell Me A Story Lunch-Box performance with new actors, sometime in 2025.”

Art Historian and Festival co-founder, Dan Bellante, believes all the exciting changes at the Playhouse reflect a new era of artistic accomplishment under the careful guidance of Executive Director Kevin Barrett. Now in its 78th year of operation, the Playhouse continues to expand on its impeccable production values and is attracting a new audience of season subscribers who will sustain and ensure its future.

“Building on what we have accomplished in the past we will hold an artist’s call for original artwork for Festival 2025,” Bellante says. “This artwork will be featured on the Festival Playbill, all upcoming advertisements, and be added to the Playhouse’s collection of original art.”

As the Festival has done in the past, five new plays will be presented on Saturday, June 21, and five different new plays will be presented on Sunday, June 22. Both performances begin at 2 pm. Tickets for each day are $20, and $30 two day passes are available. Tickets are on sale now.

