'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque Du Soleil to be Presented at the Kravis Center

Individual tickets to select performances to ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil—making its South Florida debut at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts November 20–30—will go on sale Friday, August 8 at 10 a.m. online and at 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

‘Twas the Night Before... is Cirque du Soleil's first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicolas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays.

A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before... features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters and a soundtrack including holiday classics reinvented by Cirque du Soleil. The show was conceived and is directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, a 25-year veteran of circus productions and live theater.



