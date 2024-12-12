TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Gets Miami Premiere At The Arsht This January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America will continue the 2024-2025 Broadway in Miami series with the Miami premiere of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL for a limited engagement from January 14-19, 2025 in the Arsht Center's Ziff Ballet Opera House.

The musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Tina Turner's contribution as an iconic music artist and performer, her influence on fellow artists and her inspiration to generations who followed, is legendary. Through her life story and her music, Tina Turner inspired and taught so many people around the world to find strength from within.

Tina Turner was a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

Tickets to TINA – The Tina Turner Musical are $35-$145* and may be purchased now at arshtcenter.org or at the Arsht box office by calling (305) 949-6722. All Broadway in Miami ticketholders have access to Broadway on Biscayne, a series of interactive pre-performance experiences such as artist conversations, dance lessons, cooking demos, live music and family fun offered on select performances. For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning, and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is part of the 2024-25 Broadway in Miami season presented by Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center, with generous support from presenting sponsor Bank of America along with support from Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

The cast is led by singer-songwriter Jayna Elise. Formerly known as Jayna Brown, Elise has appeared on stages with the likes of Tyler Perry, Queen Latifah and more with her biggest appearances being on the hit TV shows, “America's Got Talent” and “American Idol”; both for which she was a finalist.

Jayna Elise is joined on tour by Sterling Baker-McClary (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), Elaina Walton (Zelma Bullock), Mona Swain (Tina Turner at certain performances), Deidre Lang (Gran Georgeanna) and Kristen Daniels (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).

The ensemble includes Maurice Alpharicio, Catrina Brenae, Taylor Brice, Mya Bryant, Audrey Taylor Floyd, Chelsea Nicole Green, Charis Michelle Gullage, Callie Holley, Joe Hornberger, Jeffrey May Hyche, Daniyah Jezel, Morgan Lewis, Ashley D. Lyles, Bear Manescalchi, Darius J. Manuel, Pharaoh Mouton, Natalia Nappo, Steven Sawan, Albert Sterner, Ephraim Takyi, Hunter Torr, and Paul Watt-Morse.

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is Directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd and Associate Director Sharika Niles with Choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony Van Laast and Associate Choreographer Janet Rothermel, Set and Costume Designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson with Associate Scenic Designer Brian Webb and Costume Coordinator Kaitlyn Barrett, additional Music and Arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck with Music Supervision by Alvin Hough Jr., Lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet with Associate Lighting Designer John Viesta and Assistant Lighting Designer Ken Wills, Sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg and Associate Sound Designer Jaechelle Johnson, Projection Design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg with Associate Projection Designer Simon Harding and Animator Brittany Bland, Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, Wigs, Hair and Makeup Design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates with Hair & Wig Coordinator Liz Printz and Casting by Murnane Casting.

