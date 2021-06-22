TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND to be Presented at Kravis Center This November

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is partnering with AEG to co-present Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Jacksonville-based American blues and blues rock sensation which is coming to West Palm Beach on Thursday, November 11, at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on public sale this Friday, June 25, at 10 am.

November 11, 2021 at 7:30 pm (Thursday)

Tedeschi Trucks Band

With a distinguished reputation as one of the premier live bands performing today, Tedeschi Trucks Band shows no signs of slowing down as they head into their ninth year together. Led by the stinging fretwork of Derek Trucks' and the naturally stunning, emotive vocals and guitar talents of Susan Tedeschi, the 12-member strong collective continues to expand musical boundaries in ways that only a rare caliber of musician can achieve. Commanding performances and exceptional musical chemistry-hallmarks of the can't-miss-concert experience fans have come to anticipate live. From uplifting soulful anthems to bittersweet ballads and driving rock and roll, Tedeschi Trucks Band delivers a sound and message that taps tradition while also extending the edges of American music with a genre defying collection that is all their own.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $44

How to Purchase Tickets:

Tickets for Tedeschi Trucks Band go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 25, at 10 am - online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471, Monday-Friday 10 am to 2 pm.

Tickets are on sale now for Kravis Center Donors. For information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please visit kravis.org/membership or call 561.651.4320.



About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving nearly 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org.