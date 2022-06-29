South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center Presents Dimensions' MODERN MASTERS, July 16 & 17

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center presents "Modern Masters," an all-new performance by Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) on Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 17 at 3 p.m.

For this season's concert, Dimensions debuts the work of four brilliant choreographers. The original, innovative performance features world premieres by Guggenheim Fellow Helen Simoneau, Miami Dances Choreographer's prize winner Yanis Eric Pikieris, and more.

Uniting the Community Now in its sixth year, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami is led by Carlos Guerra and Jennifer Kronenberg, who served as principal dancers for the Miami City Ballet. The company, which has an ongoing partnership with South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, unites the community through affordable professional performances and furthers its mission to make world-class dance available to all through youth classes, educational presentations, and after-school workshops.

"Adept at exploring collaborative avenues that are distinct in their reflection of South Florida, Carlos and Jennifer offer audiences a fresh and diverse view of ballet through their direction of Dimensions Dance Theatre," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

"The two are immensely talented at identifying and introducing new choreographers to Miami audiences, and this program is no exception," he continued.

Impressive Athleticism The contemporary program showcases the troupe's impressive athleticism and highlights the timeless, transcendent power of dance. Adds Mr. Fliss, "Modern Masters is a must-see program for audiences of all ages."

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami's Modern Masters is recommended for all ages. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food and beverage are not allowed into the venue.

This performance is included in SMDCAC's Subscription Series Dance Package. Senior, military, and student discounts are available through the box office. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and can be purchased by visiting SMDCAC.org, through the SMDCAC Box Office in-person, or by phone at (786) 573-5300.