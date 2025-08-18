South Florida Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2025–26 Season 'Juxtapositions'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Florida Symphony Orchestra will launch its 28th season, Juxtapositions, in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Key West beginning November 2025. Under the baton of Maestra Sebrina María Alfonso, the season will pair timeless masterworks with today’s most compelling musical voices. Subscriptions are on sale now, with individual tickets available September 5.

The 2025–26 season will feature works by Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, Sibelius, Dvořák, Mendelssohn, and Rimsky-Korsakov, alongside premieres by GRAMMY-nominated composers Nathalie Joachim and Carlos Simon. Guest artists include GRAMMY-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, pianist Svetlana Smolina, cellist Seth Parker Woods, violinist Siwoo Kim, and pianist Tao Lin. Highlights include Handel’s Messiah and Holiday Pops, as well as the Florida premiere of Joachim’s Had to Be.

“This season, we invite our audiences to experience the full emotional spectrum of great music — from moments of quiet reflection to bold, exhilarating highs,” said Alfonso. “Juxtapositions is about contrast, embracing the unexpected, making connections, and discovery.”

BRAHMS’ FIRST SYMPHONY & SAINT-SAËNS’ CELLO CONCERTO NO. 1 WITH BEETHOVEN & MASSENET FEATURING Zuill Bailey, CELLO

November 5, 2025 – The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Massenet’s Méditation set the stage for Saint-Saëns’ dramatic Cello Concerto No. 1, performed by Zuill Bailey, before Brahms’ First Symphony closes the evening in triumph.

HANDEL’S MESSIAH & HOLIDAY POPS

December 6, 2025 – The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

December 7, 2025 – Shepard & Ruth K. Broad Performing Arts Center, Miami Shores

SFSO’s annual holiday tradition will feature Part 1 of Handel’s Messiah, including the iconic “Hallelujah” Chorus, paired with Holiday Pops selections performed by guest vocalists and the South Florida Symphony Chorus.

SIBELIUS’ SYMPHONY NO. 2 & RAVEL’S PIANO CONCERTO IN G MAJOR WITH Vaughan Williams FEATURING SVETLANA SMOLINA, PIANO

January 21, 2026 – The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

January 22, 2026 – New World Center, Miami Beach

January 24, 2026 – Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West

The program includes Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, Ravel’s glittering Piano Concerto in G major with Svetlana Smolina, and Sibelius’ heroic Second Symphony.

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV’S CAPRICCIO ESPAGNOL & MOZART’S “HAFFNER” WITH ORCHESTRA PREMIERES BY JOACHIM & SIMON FEATURING SETH PARKER WOODS, CELLO

February 17, 2026 – New World Center, Miami Beach

February 18, 2026 – The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

February 21, 2026 – Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West

This concert features the Florida premiere of Nathalie Joachim’s Had to Be with Seth Parker Woods, Carlos Simon’s Four Black American Dances, Mozart’s celebratory “Haffner” Symphony, and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagnol.

DVOŘÁK’S SYMPHONY NO. 8 & SIBELIUS’ VIOLIN CONCERTO WITH SCHUBERT FEATURING SIWOO KIM, VIOLIN

March 10, 2026 – New World Center, Miami Beach

March 11, 2026 – The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

March 14, 2026 – Tennessee Williams Theatre, Key West

The program opens with Schubert’s Overture in D major (In the Italian Style), followed by Sibelius’ Violin Concerto with Siwoo Kim, and Dvořák’s joyful Eighth Symphony.

MENDELSSOHN’S “ITALIAN” & BEETHOVEN FEATURING TAO LIN, PIANO

April 8, 2026 – The Parker, Fort Lauderdale

The season finale includes Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture (Fingal’s Cave), Beethoven’s luminous Piano Concerto No. 4 with Tao Lin, and Mendelssohn’s sun-soaked “Italian” Symphony.

Season subscriptions are available for Fort Lauderdale at The Parker, Miami at New World Center, and Key West at the Tennessee Williams Theatre at The College of the Florida Keys. Subscriptions start at $84 in Miami, $90 in Key West, and $180 in Fort Lauderdale, with savings of up to 20% off single tickets. Individual tickets, including student and group rates, will go on sale September 5.

For more information, visit southfloridasymphony.org or call (954) 522-8445.