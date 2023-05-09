South Florida Symphony Orchestra Honors Regional Arts Advocates and Raises $50,000 For Community During 25th Anniversary Gala

The event took place on March 29.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Actors' Playhouse to Present Pulitzer and Tony Award-Winning Play PROOF Photo 1 Actors' Playhouse to Present Pulitzer and Tony Award-Winning Play PROOF
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 2 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center Photo 3 MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center
Melody Of Rhythm Performs Live This Saturday at Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center Photo 4 Melody Of Rhythm Performs Live This Saturday at Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

Melody Of Rhythm Performs Live This Saturday at Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) recently celebrated arts and culture advocates who champion musical creativity and innovation at its 25th anniversary charity gala that took place on March 29 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts. SFSO's milestone event debuted its arts recognition program, the "Sound of Success" which honored Fort Lauderdale and Miami arts advocates John Evans, chairman and CEO and Steven Wozencraft, executive vice president of John D. Evans Foundation, Stradivarius Society; Jackie Grimm, co-founder and former board member, Stradivarius Society; Jerry Laskey, Stradivarius Society; Phillip Dunlap, director of Broward County Cultural Division; Charles "Chuck" Lane, board chair, senior VP/senior relationship strategist with PNC Private Bank; Beth Holland "SFSO Godmother," Stradivarius Society; Wilton Manors City Commissioner Don D'Arminio, Marc Martorana, Mark Turner, and Chuck Nicholls, Stradivarius Society; and Brenton Ver Ploeg, founding partner, Ver Ploeg & Marino, Stradivarius Society.

The gala, which featured an exquisite dinner accompanied by an intimate concert by GRAMMY award-winning artist Zuill Bailey, raised $50,000 for SFSO's artistic, community engagement and education initiatives - including the impactful Symphony in the Schools children's program.

During the event, March 29 was proclaimed South Florida Symphony Day and organization leaders Music Director Sebrina María Alfonso and CEO and President Jacqueline Lorber were presented with a proclamation from Wilton Manors City Commissioner Don D'Arminio.

SFSO's 25th anniversary charity gala was sponsored in part by PNC Private Bank, David Valkema of the Maval Foundation and Sip Channé.

"Sound of Success" is part of South Florida Symphony Orchestra's anniversary season of firsts. In this milestone year, the growing symphony announced new Miami performances at the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall at the New World Center (500 17th Street in Miami Beach) and received a commemorative proclamation from the City of Miami Beach. Last month, SFSO received a first-time National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grants for Arts Projects award of $10,000 for its Symphony in the Schools educational initiative, "Preserving Our Coral Reefs." Since its founding, this signature music education program has reached over 100,000 students from underserved communities and has provided more than $3.5 million in services and resources in the past five years.



RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS Finals Take Place This Saturday At The Miracle Theatre Photo
YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS Finals Take Place This Saturday At The Miracle Theatre

Actors' Playhouse, together with presenting sponsor The Children's Trust, will culminate the 13th annual season of Young Talent Big Dreams, the most widespread local youth talent contest in Miami-Dade County history, with final competitions for student performers ages 8-17.

Kravis Center Tips Its Hat To Nearly 550 Volunteers During Annual Celebration Photo
Kravis Center Tips Its Hat To Nearly 550 Volunteers During Annual Celebration

It was a roaring good time for nearly 550 volunteers and guests at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' Volunteer Salute. The annual thank-you dinner is known for its imaginative themes and fun surprises, and this year stood out with its 'Roaring 20s' theme.

Arts, Activities & Joy Brings Kids Of All Abilities Together At AKI Family Arts Festiv Photo
Arts, Activities & Joy Brings Kids Of All Abilities Together At AKI Family Arts Festival

Utilizing a wide range of access technology and sensory performances, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs presents the 17th annual All Kids Included (AKI) Family Arts Festival.

MNM Theatre Companys DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center Photo
MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center

Rehearsals are underway for MNM Theatre Company's upcoming production of the South Florida premiere of Disenchanted, an irreverent, clever, funny, and definitely PG-rated reimagining of what happened to all those fairy tale princesses after 'they lived happily ever after.


More Hot Stories For You

South Florida Symphony Orchestra Honors Regional Arts Advocates and Raises $50,000 For Community During 25th Anniversary GalaSouth Florida Symphony Orchestra Honors Regional Arts Advocates and Raises $50,000 For Community During 25th Anniversary Gala
Kirk Green Comes to Pompano Beach Next MonthKirk Green Comes to Pompano Beach Next Month
YOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS Finals Take Place This Saturday At The Miracle TheatreYOUNG TALENT BIG DREAMS Finals Take Place This Saturday At The Miracle Theatre
Kravis Center Tips Its Hat To Nearly 550 Volunteers During Annual CelebrationKravis Center Tips Its Hat To Nearly 550 Volunteers During Annual Celebration

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One More Yesterday
The Foundry (4/15-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topdog/Underdog
Palm Beach Dramaworks (5/26-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuart: Festival of Short Plays
A.C.T. Studio Theatre (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Theatre Fringe Festival of South Florida
Liberia Sankofa Cultural Center at New Jerusalem Church (6/07-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Legally Blonde: The Musical
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (5/16-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Best of Broadway
Edgewater Estates (5/15-5/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# El Huracán By Charise Castro Smith
GableStage (4/15-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nikki Glaser: One Night With Nikki Glaser!
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frozen Jr
Area Stage Conservatory (5/05-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Michael-Ann Russell JCC (6/14-6/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU