South Florida Film Fans Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival

It's "lights, camera, action!" for South Florida film fans with today's announcement of the schedule and lineup for the 30th Annual Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival. The Film Festival is hosted by the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches and will be held from January 26 to February 16, 2020 in theaters in Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter and Boynton Beach. This year's films span diverse themes from sports, politics and history to music, romance and religion. Evoking the past, present and future of Jewish life in the United States, Israel and far-flung corners of the world, the 32 festival selections offer compelling dramas, light comedies and edge-of-your-seat thrillers.

"For 30 years, The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival has been a highlight of cultural programming in Palm Beach County," said Jesse Rosen, Chief Executive Officer & President, Mandel JCC. "This year, our talented film committee has curated a collection of movies that will resonate with film goers of all ages and backgrounds. We are confident everyone who enjoys great cinema will find worthy films to experience."

The festival's opening day film on January 26, 2020 will be the Palm Beach County premiere of Aulcie, an inspiring film about Aulcie Perry, a remarkable American-born black athlete and basketball legend who captured the spirit of a nation during the summer of 1976 when he was spotted by a scout for Maccabi Tel Aviv. In 1977, Perry led the team to its first European Championship and to what many called 'the most extraordinary season in the club's remarkable history,' before converting to Judaism, adopting the Hebrew name Elisha ben Avraham, and becoming an Israeli citizen. Both the director and the star of the film will be in attendance at the premier to meet and speak with the audience.

Additional films include:

Flawless - A teenage prom drama co-starring the first transgender actress to receive the Israeli Ophir Award.

The Rabbi Goes West - A Chabad rabbi has moved from Brooklyn out to Montana in order to bring his brand of Judaism to the American West.

Here and Now - This thoroughly engaging slice-of-life film is both realistic and understated as four young immigrants, living in the slums of Ashdod improve their troubled lives through music.

Latter Day Jew - A lighthearted take on converting to Judaism as comedian H. Alan Scott gets personal when the gay ex-Mormon embarks on a religious journey.

Picture of His Life - Israeli photographer Amos Nachoum, one of the greatest underwater photographers of all time, faces his ultimate personal challenge at age 65: photographing a polar bear, up close, without any protection.

The State Against Mandela and the Others - In 1963, Nelson Mandela and nine other confederates were tried on charges of trying to overthrow South Africa. Several of them were part of South Africa's close-knit Jewish community and the film explores the very different sides on which the Jewish players in this drama found themselves in the name of freedom and liberty for all.

Film Festival Schedule and Locations:

Opening Day Matinee, January 26, 2020: Eissey Theatre Campus, Palm Beach Gardens

January 27 - February 1, 2020: Cobb Theatre, Palm Beach Gardens

February 2 - 8, 2020: Cinemark, Boynton Beach

February 9 - 15, 2020: Cinepolis Cinema, Jupiter

Closing Day Matinee, February 16, 2020, Eissey Theatre Campus, Palm Beach Gardens

A full listing of films and schedules can be found at www.PBJFF.org.





