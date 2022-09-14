Singer Jill Switzer To Host Book-Signing At The Pelican Cafe This Saturday

Coming this Saturday: Mark Frangione, the Owner/Chef of the popular restaurant The Pelican Café, is hosting a private, invitation-only cocktail party and book-signing celebrating the publication of The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond written by popular cabaret star Jill Switzer.

The fun event will be held at the award-winning restaurant, located at 612 US-1 in Lake Park (33403), from 5 to 6:30 pm on September 17, followed by a public performance from 6:30 to 9 pm by The Switzer Trio. For reservations for the public performance, please call 561.842.7272.

Known to South Florida and New York audiences as an extraordinary interpreter of the Great American Songbook, Jill is also widely recognized as one of the former co-hosts with husband Rich Switzer of the Legends Radio Morning Lounge.

"Music classes and repertories are filled with aspiring and talented singers, yet less than five percent of all musicians make a living in their field," advises Switzer. "This book is the go-to guide for those singers looking to work professionally as a performer."



Using her decades as a career vocalist, Switzer's invaluable Contemporary Singer's Blueprint provides readers with the professional insight and practical steps for building a top-notch, profitable singing career. Filled with enlightening anecdotes, encouraging pep talks, veteran's words of wisdom, and the tricks of the trade known only by the pros, The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint guides today's vocalists through the mental, technical and physical challenges for achieving excellence in today's music business.

This is Switzer's second book, following her release in 2005 of The Diva Next Door: How to Be a Singing Star Wherever You Are, which Tony Award-winning Broadway star Linda Lavin hailed as "warm, funny, right to the heart of what counts in the pursuit of a singing career."



Pre-orders for The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond are available through September 1 with a 15% discount at: bit.ly/contemporarysingersblueprint.

Jill Switzer is a singer/songwriter, voice/life coach, morning radio producer and personality of the popular Legends Radio show The Morning Lounge with Jill and Rich (2016-2022), plenary speaker, spokesmodel, and author. Her 30 years in showbiz from Palm Beach to New York includes stage appearances and/or recordings with such recording legends as Faith Prince, Steve Tyrell, John Pizzarelli, Marilyn Maye, Ann Hampton Callaway, Mary Wilson of The Supremes, Nicolas King, and The Four Freshmen. Her voice has been heard on The Ellen Show, countless national commercial jingles, and on the internationally syndicated radio show, Dick Robinson's American Standards by the Sea, where she was voted by listeners three consecutive years the "Best New Female Vocalist."

She resides in her native Palm Beach County, FL, with Rich, her husband and musical soulmate of 26 years. Dubbed "South Florida's First Couple of the Great American Songbook," Jill and Rich are one of the most sought-after acts in the area and perform regularly at high-profile venues.

