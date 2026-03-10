John Lodge Celebration Comes to The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present John Lodge Celebration featuring the 10,000 Light Years Band and Jon Davison of YES on Friday, July 17 at 8 pm. This special concert celebrating John Lodge and the Moody Blues is one of only two confirmed dates, the other taking place at the Esher Theatre in the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 am.

When the Moodies stopped touring in 2018, John made it his absolute passion to keep the Moody Blues music alive. John had embarked on his first solo tour in 2015, aided by his great friend and Music Director Alan Hewitt (Keyboards for the Moody Blues), and what followed was a series of tours capturing the music that John described as the soundtrack of his life. The shows grew from simple shows in small venues, to the extravaganza that followed, with captivating video and lights joining the impeccable sound, energy, and passion that John, Alan, and the 10,000 Light Years Band, brought to this magical and iconic music.

John’s first ‘tribute’ in his show was to his oldest friend, Ray Thomas, with his mesmerizing rendition of Legend of a Mind. Soon after he added his tribute to Mike Pinder with his ethereal version of The Sunset, and very sadly Graeme Edge was then lost. Prior to Graeme’s passing he met with John, and John asked him to record his poem ‘Late Lament’, so he could forever be on stage beside him. It gave John never-ending joy to include it in his show, and take a moment during each evening to stop and listen to the words his friend wrote so many decades ago… The years would fall away as John, together with the audience, would journey back in time together through this timeless music.

At the same time that John was building this stunning show, his daughter Emily met Jon Davison of Yes…. not only did they fall in love (and later marry), but Jon and John became great friends… and over nights spent enjoying each other’s company, they decided that Jon should join the merry band of brothers, and together they could continue to honor the music of the Moody Blues, and that of Graeme, Justin, Mike and Ray. As John said, he hoped people would leave his shows feeling that something joyful had happened to them.

The years of touring brought so much happiness, and created deep and lasting memories for all. There were a lot of laughs, and sometimes challenges, but always a shared passion for the love of the music, and for those standing side by side on stage together.

During some of the long travel days John and Jon continued to talk and make plans… everything and anything seemed possible as the miles rolled by, and one of the conversations was how much John wanted Jon and Alan to continue the band into the future.

Sadly, this all came to an end one day in October. For a little while there was silence. Then slowly Jon and Alan began to talk. Could it be possible to fulfil John’s wishes? Could they continue John’s mission to ‘Keep the Music Alive’? The seedling of hope grew day after day as ideas flew between them. They brought in the videographer Andy Clark, a long-time friend and collaborator, and he began work on the video. Jon picked up his bass guitar and began to learn John’s parts… and Alan started making magic Moody Blues music again…

The concert will be a Celebration of John and the music of The Moody Blues. The hope is to bring all the love, joy, happiness, and incredible music that John’s shows were famous for alive. The set list will incorporate hits and fan favorites, and will include enchanting vocals and visuals of John, together with the angelic voice of Jon Davison, and the incredible 10,000 Light Years Band. This is a show that will reach deep in the heart, but at the same time, create happiness through the power of music. These two unique shows are planned for now, one near John's home in the USA, and one near his home in the UK, and just maybe, if the fans enjoy it as much as the band on stage do, more might follow.

"To be able to work with my darling Jon and the incredibly talented Alan on these shows for my father has been the thing that has made the sun shine again. My hope is that for all of us; me, Jon, the band, and the fans, we can come together to share in our love of my father, and the music, one more time. He will forever be in my heart and forever walking by my side. It is not a time for sadness. It is a time to smile to the heavens, and I hope people will come and join us as Jon, Alan and the band play the music we all love, as we fulfil his wishes. As my father always said, Thank You for Keeping the Faith." Emily Davison, February 2026.

“I had a unique perspective of John in that I was lucky enough to become his son-in-law and close friend. I learned so much from my time with John, which included many exciting stage experiences performing beside his magnificent and magnetic personality. Along with the incredible Alan Hewitt and the 10,000 Light Years band, I’m thrilled to have the blessed opportunity to be standing by John’s side one more Mme.” Jon Davison, February 2026.

"John had a huge heart and was loved by so many. I will miss him and will miss being on stage playing those great songs with him, but this is the next best thing. I know he’ll be with us in spirit and smiling, knowing that we kept the promise we made before he left to fly with the angels." Alan Hewitt, February 2026.