STEP AFRIKA! THE MIGRATION and More Set for PEAK Series Kravis Center Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has revealed four powerful performances set to kick off the 2025-2026 PEAK Series. Step Afrika! returns to Dreyfoos Hall October 9 with The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence, followed by Where Did We Sit on the Bus? October 17 through 19. GRAMMY Award-winning vocal ensemble Tonality presents America Will Be on November 2. The Just and The Blind, a poignant collaboration between Marc Bamuthi Joseph and Daniel Bernard Roumain, will take the stage in the Rinker Playhouse on Dec. 17. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, July 18, at 10 a.m. online and 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

About Step Afrika! The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence

Step Afrika!'s signature work The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence charts the story of African American migrants moving from the rural South to the industrial North to escape Jim Crow, racial oppression, and lynchings in the early 1900s. Inspired by Jacob Lawrence's iconic60-panel “The Migration Series” (1940-41), this signature work from the award-winning dance company uses the images, color palette, and motifs in the painting series to tell this astonishing story through pulsating rhythms and visually stunning movement.

About Where Did We Sit On The Bus?

Nine-year-old Bee Quijada sits in a suburban classroom. During a history lesson on Rosa Parks, she asks, “Where did Latinos sit on the bus?” It's a one-person show that immerses the audience in elaborate, layered soundscapes by fusing Latin rhythms, hip-hop, and spoken word poetry. WHERE DID WE SIT ON THE BUS? captures both the innocence of youth and the pressures that come with being the child of immigrants. “What is my place? Where do I fit in?” Building from the ground up, one step at a time, taking audiences on a soulful musical journey as its hero finds hope and meaning through art.

About Tonality: America Will Be

TONALITY (Chorus) is a GRAMMY Award-winning ensemble, established in 2016, known for “open-hearted singing” (Lauri's List). Tonality was recognized as a 2024 GRAMMY winner in New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for Carla Patullo's “So She Howls” with the Scorchio Quartet. Executive and Founding Artistic Director, Dr. Alexander Lloyd Blake, imagined Tonality as an ensemble that represents the diverse cultures and ethnicities within the Los Angeles area. Within a year of its forming, Tonality's mission evolved to use its collective voices to inspire, innovate and spark social change through the power of diversity. The group premiered its first album in 2019, titled “Sing About It”. Tonality received the 2020 Chorus America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming, a prize given for commitment to singing and commissioning new works. Tonality has collaborated with choral and film composers to create the works presented in concert, striving for diverse voices and perspectives within the composer community. Collaborators include Joe Trapanese, Roman Gianarthur, Gaayatri Kaundinya, Reena Esmail, Shawn Kirchner, Zanaida Robles, Moira Smiley, Alex Wurman, Kris Bowers and Michael J. Giacchino. Tonality has performed with MacArthur Fellow Taylor Mac, Pete Townsend of The Who, pianist Lara Downes, internationally acclaimed performer Björk, Dutch DJ Tiësto, Kelly Clarkson in support of her album “Chemistry”, and Scott Hoying (Pentatonix) on his single, “Rose Without the Thorns”, for which Blake received a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella.

About The Just and The Blind: Marc Bamuthi Joseph & Daniel Bernard Roumain:

Poignant and pressing, THE JUST AND THE BLIND illuminates the unseen and under-heard experiences of incarcerated youth and the realities their families face. Spoken word artist and arts activist Marc Bamuthi Joseph (BAMUTHI) joins forces with long-time collaborator composer/violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR) to explore themes of racial profiling, sentencing and the prison-industrial complex from the perspective of fathers of Black and Brown children. Centered on the humanity of the historically marginalized, The Just and The Blind provides a framework for the unique voices of the community, striving to humanize the Black and Brown children who are enmeshed in it. The Just and the Blind also includes a short film series and a storytelling curriculum designed for youth and families impacted by incarceration.



Join The Community Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More