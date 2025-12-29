Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Tallahassee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tallahassee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Alex Blanton - VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET - White Mouse Theatre Productions 31%

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

15%

Anna Collins -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

13%

Adam Nguyen -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET

13%

Ava Griner -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET

11%

Themily Figueras -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

9%

Jordan Kosanke -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

8%

Connor Mickey -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

28%

Rebecca Gonzalez -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

26%

Sarah Wildes Arnett -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

20%

Blair Andersen -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

15%

Emma Stanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

11%

Emma Stanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

34%

Clara Jean Kelly -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

25%

Bella Ellec -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

11%

Asa Baghurst -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

11%

CJ Kelly -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

10%

Percy DeMocko -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

9%

Sophia Elena Fermin -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

27%

Hank Rion -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

24%

Megan Audette -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

12%

Jared Smith -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

11%

Timothy Letheic Goins -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

10%

Tim Goins -- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

9%

Megan Wheeler -- Peach State Summer Theatre

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

8%

Maddie Rainer -- New Stage Theatreworks

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

33%

Sarah Reid Vinyard -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

26%

Tin Tran -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

16%

Madison Reffield -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A MAN WHO’S TRAPPED INSIDE BOX

13%

Jordon Kosanke -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

11%

Jayme McGregor -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

30%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

27%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

22%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

14%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

7%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

38%

John Hemphill, Jr. -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

27%

Danielle Prince -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

13%

Lily Johnson -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

12%

Derek Schneider -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

6%

Derek Schneider -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

4%

Thorn Khuhro -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

28%

Shannon Wolf -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

20%

David Springfield -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

20%

David Springfield -- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

15%

David Springfield -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

8%

Jane Achenbach -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

8%

Jane Achenbach & Daniel Farias -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

30%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL

22%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

20%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

11%

- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

11%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

6%

- New Stage Theatreworks

MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL

29%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

19%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

14%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

12%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

9%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

7%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

4%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHAT'S NEXT?

4%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL

17%

Alex Blanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

14%

Aubrey Anderson -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

11%

Drew Rowell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE

11%

Jenna Najjar -- Peach State Summer Theatre

WAHOOSICAL

9%

William McCarty -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Ian Anderson -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Johnny Flannagan -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

5%

Sara Vanderford -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

5%

Emma Pastula -- New Stage Theatreworks

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Jenna Najjar -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

3%

Hal Presley -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

3%

Katie Truszkowski -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WROGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

3%

Percy DeMocko -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

1%

Mia Rasgorshek -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

34%

Rebecca Gonzalez -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

13%

Lily Eyman -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

12%

Casey Kerr -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

7%

Zira Brown -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

7%

Geoffrey Place -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

7%

Themily Figueras -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

7%

Thomas Correnti -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

5%

Miller Kiser -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

4%

Liam Neal -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

3%

Miller Kiser -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

47%

- Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

24%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR

13%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

12%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

EXHAUST

4%

- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

45%

Shannon Wolf -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE

30%

Anna Collins -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL

25%

Anna Collins -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

50%

Zach Cramer -- Peach State Summer Theatre

EXHAUST

28%

Sarah Reid Vinyard -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE

21%

Sarah Reid Vinyard -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

21%

Alex Blanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

14%

Logan Cook -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

10%

Olivia Scott -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

9%

Johnny Flannagan -- Peach State Summer Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

9%

Trey Harrell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

MOO DENG VS PESTO

7%

Allyson Mowery -- Florida State University

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

7%

Ian Andersen -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Trey Harrell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Andrew Rowell -- Peach State Summer Theatre

WAHOOSICAL

4%

Katie Truszkowski -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

3%

Mia Rasgorshek -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

WAHOOSICAL

2%

Logan Knight -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL

2%

Makayla Blanton -- White Mouse Theatre Productions

49%

Peach State Summer Theatre

45%

White Mouse Theatre Productions

5%

Southern Shakespeare

Wrong region? Click here.

Tallahassee Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE WIZARD OF OZ (Peach State Summer Theatre) 29.9% of votes 2. MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL (White Mouse Theatre Productions) 22.2% of votes 3. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (Peach State Summer Theatre) 19.5% of votes Vote Now!