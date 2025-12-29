 tracker
Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards; THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 29, 2025
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Alex Blanton - VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET - White Mouse Theatre Productions 31%

Anna Collins - VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET - White Mouse Theatre Productions 15%

Adam Nguyen - VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET - White Mouse Theatre Productions 13%

Ava Griner - VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET - White Mouse Theatre Productions 13%

Themily Figueras - VALENTINE’S DAY CABARET - White Mouse Theatre Productions 11%

Jordan Kosanke - VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET - White Mouse Theatre Productions 9%

Connor Mickey - VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET - White Mouse Theatre Productions 8%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Rebecca Gonzalez - WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 28%

Sarah Wildes Arnett - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 26%

Blair Andersen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Peach State Summer Theatre 20%

Emma Stanton - MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 15%

Emma Stanton - THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 11%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Clara Jean Kelly - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 34%

Bella Ellec - MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 25%

Asa Baghurst - WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 11%

CJ Kelly - A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Percy DeMocko - THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 10%

Sophia Elena Fermin - A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR - White Mouse Theatre Productions 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Hank Rion - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Peach State Summer Theatre 27%

Megan Audette - MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 24%

Jared Smith - THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 12%

Timothy Letheic Goins - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Tim Goins - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 10%

Megan Wheeler - A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Peach State Summer Theatre 9%

Maddie Rainer - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - New Stage Theatreworks 8%

Best Direction Of A Play
Sarah Reid Vinyard - WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 33%

Tin Tran - A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR - White Mouse Theatre Productions 26%

Madison Reffield - THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 16%

Jordon Kosanke - A PLAY ABOUT A MAN WHO’S TRAPPED INSIDE BOX - White Mouse Theatre Productions 13%

Jayme McGregor - EXHAUST - White Mouse Theatre Productions 11%

Best Ensemble
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 30%

MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 27%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Peach State Summer Theatre 22%

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Peach State Summer Theatre 14%

VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET - White Mouse Theatre Productions 7%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Hemphill, Jr. - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 38%

Danielle Prince - THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 27%

Lily Johnson - MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 13%

Derek Schneider - THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 12%

Derek Schneider - WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 6%

Thorn Khuhro - THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 4%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Shannon Wolf - MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 28%

David Springfield - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 20%

David Springfield - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Peach State Summer Theatre 20%

David Springfield - A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Peach State Summer Theatre 15%

Jane Achenbach - THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 8%

Jane Achenbach & Daniel Farias - WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 8%

Best Musical
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 30%

MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 22%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Peach State Summer Theatre 20%

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 11%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - New Stage Theatreworks 6%

Best New Play Or Musical
MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 29%

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR - White Mouse Theatre Productions 19%

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 14%

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 12%

WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 9%

THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 7%

EXHAUST - White Mouse Theatre Productions 4%

WHAT'S NEXT? - White Mouse Theatre Productions 4%

Best Performer In A Musical
Alex Blanton - MOO DENG VS. PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 17%

Aubrey Anderson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 14%

Drew Rowell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

Jenna Najjar - A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE - Peach State Summer Theatre 11%

William McCarty - WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 9%

Ian Anderson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 7%

Johnny Flannagan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

Sara Vanderford - MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 5%

Emma Pastula - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - New Stage Theatreworks 5%

Jenna Najjar - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 4%

Hal Presley - MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 3%

Katie Truszkowski - THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 3%

Percy DeMocko - THE WROGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 3%

Mia Rasgorshek - THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 1%

Best Performer In A Play
Rebecca Gonzalez - WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 34%

Lily Eyman - THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 13%

Casey Kerr - A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR - White Mouse Theatre Productions 12%

Zira Brown - THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 7%

Geoffrey Place - WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 7%

Themily Figueras - A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR - White Mouse Theatre Productions 7%

Thomas Correnti - A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR - White Mouse Theatre Productions 7%

Miller Kiser - A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR - White Mouse Theatre Productions 5%

Liam Neal - EXHAUST - White Mouse Theatre Productions 4%

Miller Kiser - EXHAUST - White Mouse Theatre Productions 3%

Best Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance 47%

WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 24%

A PLAY ABOUT A WOMAN TRAPPED AT THE ALTAR - White Mouse Theatre Productions 13%

THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 12%

EXHAUST - White Mouse Theatre Productions 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shannon Wolf - MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 45%

Anna Collins - THE BUSINESS OF SAYING GOODBYE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 30%

Anna Collins - THE WRIGHT FAMILY WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 25%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zach Cramer - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 50%

Sarah Reid Vinyard - EXHAUST - White Mouse Theatre Productions 28%

Sarah Reid Vinyard - WHEN THE SCYTHE MET THE STONE - White Mouse Theatre Productions 21%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Alex Blanton - MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 21%

Logan Cook - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 14%

Olivia Scott - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 10%

Johnny Flannagan - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Peach State Summer Theatre 9%

Trey Harrell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Peach State Summer Theatre 9%

Allyson Mowery - MOO DENG VS PESTO - Florida State University 7%

Ian Andersen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Peach State Summer Theatre 7%

Trey Harrell - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 7%

Andrew Rowell - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Peach State Summer Theatre 5%

Katie Truszkowski - WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 4%

Mia Rasgorshek - WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 3%

Logan Knight - WAHOOSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 2%

Makayla Blanton - MOO DENG VS PESTO: THE MUSICAL - White Mouse Theatre Productions 2%

Favorite Local Theatre
Peach State Summer Theatre 49%

White Mouse Theatre Productions 45%

Southern Shakespeare 5%

