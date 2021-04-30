Richard Kind, Joy Behar and More Join The Studios Of Key West On Between Two Palms In May

The multidisciplinary arts organization based in the Florida Keys continues its innovative online conversation series streaming live each Wednesday from 6-7PM in May.

Guests include Joy Behar, Co-Host of ABC TV's The View, the drag-legend, playwright & performer, Charles Busch, the award-winning actress & social activist, Alyssa Milano, and the man with the face & voice of a thousand characters, Richard Kind.

The weekly livestream program invites theater, television, film, literary & visual arts personalities online for a lively, unscripted hour-long conversation produced by The Studios. The program, which attracts a national & international audience, now offers these conversations at no charge as long as viewers register in advance for a unique link to watch.

Leading this impressive lineup for May on 5/5 is Joy Behar, Co-Host of ABC News' The View, one of today's leading comic talents. Whether performing standup comedy or interviewing politicians & artists, she is an original voice and leading woman on both stage and screen. Charles Busch, actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer and drag performer is the guest on 5/12. He is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, The Lady in Question, Red Scare on Sunset & Vampire Lesbians of Sodom. His play The Tale of the Allergist's Wife received a Tony nomination for Best Play. On 5/19 the program features the actress & activist Alyssa Milano who has been in the spotlight for most of her life. She chooses to shine that spotlight on causes that matter deeply to her. Her advancement of #MeToo sparked a viral movement of women fighting against sexual harassment and assault. In the wake of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas HS, Alyssa became one of the founders of NoRA, a coalition dedicated to combating the NRA money in political campaigns so that common sense gun reform can be enacted. And finally, on 5/26, Richard Kind who has been performing for over 35 years on stage and screen as well as lending his voice to some of the most iconic animated films of the last 20 years. He is recognizable from his starring roles on the TV sitcoms Mad About You, Spin City, Scrubs and Curb Your Enthusiasm and has made guest appearances on over 30 more TV shows.

"Connecting audiences with art and art makers is what we do best at The Studios," Stephen Kitsakos, Studios' Artistic Associate and Executive Producer of "Between Two Palms". That's even more important now. These conversations demonstrate that the creative spirit is still alive and kicking."

To bring viewers into the conversation, the last fifteen minutes of each talk is dedicated to questions coming in from viewers who can meet and engage with the guests in the live stream. When registering for a link a viewer can propose a question in the registration process and if selected will be asked to become a participant, meet the guest and ask a question.

Kitsakos shares the "other" side of conversation with his Key West colleagues Jeff Johnson, Chair of the Williamstown Theater Festival and Murphy Davis who was the Artistic Director at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. More information can be found at https://tskw.org/