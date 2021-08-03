Register Now for Ballet Palm Beach Fall Instruction

Ballet Palm Beach Academy believes in excellence. The Academy offers exceptional dance instruction for students of all ages, from beginner to professional. Students from three years of age to adult enjoy a comprehensive curriculum taught by their caring, professional faculty in their fully equipped studios. The Academy offers classes for the student preparing for a professional career, as well as those young people who simply wish to enrich their lives through dance.

All ballet classes are taught following the Ruth C. Petrinovic syllabus (RPM). The syllabus is designed to carefully and safely develop dancers using principles of kinesiology and physics, and draws from the heritage of the Vaganova, Cecchetti and RAD (Royal Academy of Dance) schools.

Their committed faculty participates in ongoing teacher training, meeting regularly to review curriculum and teaching strategies.

Advancement through the Lower, Middle and Upper Divisions is based on a student's level of skill and accomplishment, not his or her age. The school's faculty evaluates and places each student in the appropriate level.

Students in Lower, Middle and Upper Divisions have the opportunity to perform in The Nutcracker and other Ballet Palm Beach performances throughout the year. Year-end performances are presented by all Ballet Palm Beach Academy students each spring to showcase the students' talent and yearly progress.

Go to http://balletpalmbeach.org/the-school/ to learn more about their Academy and faculty and for class descriptions and schedules.