Rachel Matz Hunter Returns To Don't Tell Mama With TAKE TWO In December

Rachel Matz Hunter will bring an encore performance of her one-woman show Take Two to Don’t Tell Mama on Sunday, December 7 at 1 p.m. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, with musical direction by MAC and Bistro Award winner Bobby Peaco.

Take Two follows Hunter’s life and career through stories and songs, including selections by Leonard Bernstein, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch, and Stephen Sondheim. The show traces her experiences as a young performer, her work in theatre, and her reflections on marriage, motherhood, and the idea of second chances. Hunter was most recently seen by Florida audiences as Yente in The Wick Theatre’s production of Fiddler on the Roof.

Hunter’s credits include Off-Broadway, regional theatre, summer stock, cabaret, national tour, film, and voice work. She currently performs as a solo and cabaret artist and is an adjunct instructor in the BFA Theatre program at New World School of the Arts in Miami, in addition to teaching voice and acting privately.

Critical response to Take Two includes praise from Alix Cohen of TheaterPizzazz.com and TheaterLife.com, who wrote: “Rachel Matz Hunter might be called ‘a five foot two bundle of dynamite.’ Diminutive only in stature, the talented vocalist shoots off sparks. Rachel Matz Hunter is immensely likeable, her story well written, mined for humor, and relatable.”

Bart Greenberg of NiteLifeExchange.com added: “She brought with her, high energy, taste, intelligence and a great set of songs, mostly drawn from Broadway shows. The musical theater character actress, in the grand tradition of Marilyn Cooper, Jackie Hoffman and her own director Faith Prince, quickly won her audience over with her personality and her clarion voice, and then surprised them with a depth of soul in the darker aspects of her story.”

