Pollen Presents 'day of the deadmau5,' a Three-Day Experience Oct. 28-31 in Miami

deadmau5 has hosted some of the most memorable Halloween season events with his annual day of the deadmau5 shows from sold-out spectaculars at Red Rocks in Colorado to Chicago and Atlanta. For the 2021 edition, the electronic music icon and his label mau5trap have teamed with leading travel experience creators Pollen to offer fans something new - a three-day 'day of the deadmau5' event set for October 28-21, 2021 in Miami.

The weekend's itinerary will be centered around South Beach hotels, Miami's hottest nightclubs and one of kind venues to bring the experience to life. The festivities begin Thursday, October 28 with check in and the 'Are You Not Afraid?' welcome party with a headlining set from TESTPILOT and special guests.

Friday, October 29, fans can party at the mau5trap records showcase with an unplugged set from deadmau5. Saturday, October 30 rounds out the experience with a 'Pomegranate' themed pool party and the 'ghosts 'n stuff' haunted headline show with special guests that night.

Attendees are also privy to special add-on events including 'There Might Be Coffee' party brunches featuring sets by mau5trap artists. More special events will be added to the itinerary in the weeks to come. For those local to Miami, a limited number of three-day party passes will be available with no hotel accommodations included.

Packages go on sale on Tuesday, March 30. It's only $30 to reserve a spot and monthly payment plans are available interest-free. All events are 21+. For more information, join the email list here.