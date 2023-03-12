Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben

CULTURE & COCKTAILS was held on March 6 at The Ben in West Palm Beach.

Mar. 12, 2023  

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, said that around 120 sip-and-chat fans attended this season's final CULTURE & COCKTAILS held on March 6 in the beautiful rooftop ballroom of The Ben in downtown West Palm Beach.

ACTING, ADVENTURES & ART

A Zesty Conversation with Regan Rohde

Regan Rohde is an actor, longtime art collector, and guiding force behind the popular multi-gallery exhibition series Arts & Conversations, whose mission is to demystify the art market and to expand emerging artists exposure in South Florida. After giving up her 40-year acting career (What Women Want, Under the City, Chicago Med), she became an international traveler and board member (New Moms, Lyric Opera's Women's Board, Emerge with Chicago's Museum of Modern Art).

Moderator: Joel Straus, Principal at Straus Art Group which focuses on estate art collections for sales, fine art appraisals, and assisting collectors with building and maintaining their collections.

The 2022-2023 season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS was generously sponsored by The Roe Green Foundation, Roe Green, Founder; Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation; Milton and Tamar Maltz; Jean Sharf; Scott Teich, Senior Vice President, Teich Wealth Management of Raymond James; The Gardens Mall; Bonnie Lautenberg; Palm Beach Media Group; Palm Beach Daily News; Legends Radio; and PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm.

The 2024 season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben will be announced this summer.

All proceeds from CULTURE & COCKTAILS go to support the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's mission to champion, engage, and grow the arts in Palm Beach County. For membership information, please contact Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330.

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the official support agency for arts and culture in The Palm Beaches, Florida's Cultural Capital®. Headquartered in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach, the Council presents exciting year-round exhibitions and performances featuring artists who live or work in Palm Beach County. The Council features spectacular work by Palm Beach County-based professional artists in its Roe Green Uniquely Palm Beach Store, offers complimentary resources for visitors in its Jean S. and Frederic A. Sharf Visitor Information Center and hosts frequent events in its outdoor Project Space, offering views of the building's iconic Martin Luther King Jr. mural by renowned Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra. The council is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and a comprehensive calendar of cultural events in The Palm Beaches, visit palmbeachculture.com.

Photo Credit: Jacek Photography

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Dave Lawrence, Regan Rohde, Joel Straus

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Jessica Lavin, Cheryl Crowley, Daryn Kirchfeld

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Paul Bernabeo, David Cohen

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Ellen Liman, Debbie Calabria, Bobbi Horwich

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Janice & Michael Barry, Roe Green

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Susan Lundin, Serge Strosberg

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Carl Stearns, Deborah C. Pollack, Stanley Stone, Tavia Ross

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Terri Sriberg, Donald M. Ephraim

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Paul Carman, Steven Chesley

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Barbara Stella, Scott Teich

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
David Vance Lisa Peterfruend

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Nancy Erick, Lisa LaFrance

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Ron & Susan Lee

Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben
Regan Rohde, Joel Straus




DaVinciBands Releases New Song Young Bands Photo
DaVinciBands Releases New Song 'Young Bands'
It is said that art comes in many forms. DaVinciBands illustrates that point with his 2023 debut, 'Young Bands.' DaVinciBands' artist name is an homage to the great, Leonardo da Vinci, in the sense that DaVinciBands sees himself as more than just a rapper, but as a true artist. 'Young Bands' has the bravado and boasting omnipresent in Rap, but also has the hopeful, motivational lyricism prevalent in Hip-Hop; thus, demonstrating DaVinciBands' versatility, and lyrical and artistic prowess.
Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami Raises Record $1.8 Million At Annual Gala Photo
Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami Raises Record $1.8 Million At Annual Gala
This past weekend, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) raised a record $1.8 million from its annual gala, The 365 Party, reflecting the robust and continually growing support, locally and nationally, for South Florida's leading contemporary art museum.
The Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Announces Artists Selected For 2023 Art On The Photo
The Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Announces Artists Selected For 2023 'Art On The Plaza' Series
The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) has announced the artists selected for this season's “Art on the Plaza” series: Edison Peñafiel, LIZN'BOW (Liz Ferrer and Bow Ty), Sterling Rook and Chris Friday. Beginning in March 2023, site-specific works from a different artist will be highlighted for three months at a time, engaging and connecting the community with their unique and inspiring works of art.
Rare Look at Preeminent Painter Denzil Forrester to Open at ICA Miami This April Photo
Rare Look at Preeminent Painter Denzil Forrester to Open at ICA Miami This April
The vibrant paintings of preeminent Caribbean British artist Denzil Forrester are the subject of a major survey this April at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami).

More Hot Stories For You


Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami Raises Record $1.8 Million At Annual GalaInstitute of Contemporary Art, Miami Raises Record $1.8 Million At Annual Gala
March 10, 2023

This past weekend, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) raised a record $1.8 million from its annual gala, The 365 Party, reflecting the robust and continually growing support, locally and nationally, for South Florida's leading contemporary art museum.
The Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Announces Artists Selected For 2023 'Art On The Plaza' SeriesThe Museum Of Contemporary Art, North Miami Announces Artists Selected For 2023 'Art On The Plaza' Series
March 10, 2023

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) has announced the artists selected for this season's “Art on the Plaza” series: Edison Peñafiel, LIZN'BOW (Liz Ferrer and Bow Ty), Sterling Rook and Chris Friday. Beginning in March 2023, site-specific works from a different artist will be highlighted for three months at a time, engaging and connecting the community with their unique and inspiring works of art.
Rare Look at Preeminent Painter Denzil Forrester to Open at ICA Miami This AprilRare Look at Preeminent Painter Denzil Forrester to Open at ICA Miami This April
March 9, 2023

The vibrant paintings of preeminent Caribbean British artist Denzil Forrester are the subject of a major survey this April at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami).
Broadcaster Arlene Herson Will Be Honored At A Silent AuctionBroadcaster Arlene Herson Will Be Honored At A Silent Auction
March 8, 2023

Broadcaster/journalist/philanthropist Arlene Herson will be honored at a Silent Auction on March 22nd.  The event, which will take place at Boca Raton's Gallery 22, will be co-sponsored by the gallery and YI Love Jewish.  The proceeds from the auction will benefit YI Love Jewish' mission to fight antisemitism through the arts.
Cast Announced for Miami Premiere Of BRIGHT STAR at Actors' PlayhouseCast Announced for Miami Premiere Of BRIGHT STAR at Actors' Playhouse
March 7, 2023

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will present the Miami premiere of the Broadway musical Bright Star as the third show of its historic 35th anniversary season.
share