Photos: Go Inside CULTURE & COCKTAILS at The Ben

Dave Lawrence, President & CEO of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, said that around 120 sip-and-chat fans attended this season's final CULTURE & COCKTAILS held on March 6 in the beautiful rooftop ballroom of The Ben in downtown West Palm Beach.

ACTING, ADVENTURES & ART

A Zesty Conversation with Regan Rohde

Regan Rohde is an actor, longtime art collector, and guiding force behind the popular multi-gallery exhibition series Arts & Conversations, whose mission is to demystify the art market and to expand emerging artists exposure in South Florida. After giving up her 40-year acting career (What Women Want, Under the City, Chicago Med), she became an international traveler and board member (New Moms, Lyric Opera's Women's Board, Emerge with Chicago's Museum of Modern Art).

Moderator: Joel Straus, Principal at Straus Art Group which focuses on estate art collections for sales, fine art appraisals, and assisting collectors with building and maintaining their collections.

The 2022-2023 season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS was generously sponsored by The Roe Green Foundation, Roe Green, Founder; Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation; Milton and Tamar Maltz; Jean Sharf; Scott Teich, Senior Vice President, Teich Wealth Management of Raymond James; The Gardens Mall; Bonnie Lautenberg; Palm Beach Media Group; Palm Beach Daily News; Legends Radio; and PR-BS, a Boca-based public relations firm.

The 2024 season of CULTURE & COCKTAILS At The Ben will be announced this summer.

All proceeds from CULTURE & COCKTAILS go to support the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County's mission to champion, engage, and grow the arts in Palm Beach County. For membership information, please contact Debbie Calabria at 561.472.3330.

