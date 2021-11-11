Pelican CafÃ© To Present AVERY SOMMERS: SUNDAYS ARE FOR SINGING!

CafÃ© Pelican, the popular restaurant that is also the home of world class cabaret in Palm Beach County, is launching another 4-part music series starting this Sunday:

Avery Sommers

Sundays are for Singing!

November 14 & 28, December 12 & 26

The four special Sunday evening performances-of show tunes, jazz standards, and audience favorites from the Great American Songbook-will be held from 7 to 9 pm at CafÃ© Pelican, which is located at 612 US-1 in Lake Park (33403), directly across the street from Kelsey Park. Reservations are required by calling 561.842.7272. Master showman Rob Russell will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Avery Sommers is a South Florida treasure, a Broadway veteran and charismatic stage presence.

On Broadway, she appeared with Ken Page in Ain't Misbehavin' replacing Nell Carter. Other Broadway credits include Broadway, Chicago, Showboat and Platinum. She was in the first national tour of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (starring Ann-Margret) and played Matron Mama Morton in the first national tour of the Broadway show, Chicago, winning a Los Angles Ovation Award.

A frequent headliner at the Kravis Center and the former Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, Sommers has earner numerous awards during her distinguished career. She is both a Carbonell Award winner and a seven-time nominee, the recipient of the Best Actress Award given by The Arts and Entertainment Magazine of South Florida, the prestigious Silver Palm Award for Outstanding Contributions to the South Florida Theater Season 2015-2016, and the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2010 Monaco International Film Festival for her role in the movie Immigration Tango.

For more information about the Pelican CafÃ©, please visit www.thepelicancafe.com.