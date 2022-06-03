Pelican Café To Host Memorable, Magical, Musical Rob Russell Birthday Celebration, June 12

Pelican Café, the popular restaurant that is also the home of world class cabaret in Palm Beach County, is promising a memorable, magical, music-filled birthday party for master showman/singer Rob Russell on Sunday, June 12, starting at 6:30 pm.

"The Love Boat is landing at the Pelican Café," promises Russell, the talented and stylish impresario, who will be accompanied by pianist Kim Forman, who studied with jazz legend Marian McPartland.

From his years as the polished front man at the distinguished Governor's Club at Phillips Point to his nearly two decades as producer and emcee of the world famous Royal Room Cabaret at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach, to his recent years as a singer, recording artist, and-after graduating top in his class at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting-Dick Robinson's fill-in tune-spinner on Legends Radio 100.3 FM, Rob Russell has amassed numerous fans of his audience-wowing musical talents and flashy show biz anecdotes.

"Conga lines are the norm at my shows," promises the ever dapper, occasional tapper Russell, who has been known to cause music lovers and fans of the Great American Songbook to jump up, dance between tables, and join in the revelry. Plus, you never know what celebrity will pop in and join the fun.

To make your reservations, please call 561.842.7272 or visit www.thepelicancafe.com. The Pelican Café is located at 612 US Highway One in Lake Park (33403), just one mile south of the west side of US 1 and directly across from Kelsey Park.